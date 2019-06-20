Statement Of Missouri Duck Boat Victim Tia Coleman And Her Attorneys On New Indictments Announced Today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri duck-boat passenger-survivor Tia Coleman, whose husband and their three children were killed in the July 19, 2018, Branson disaster, said today that the latest federal indictments in the case are "another major step in the fight for justice for my family and the other victims of a tragedy that easily could have been avoided if human lives were valued more than corporate profits." Mrs. Coleman, whose husband, Glenn, and their children Arya, Evan, and Reece were killed when the unsafe duck boat sank, added, "We continue to be grateful to the prosecutors who are making good on their promise to hold accountable all those responsible for this unspeakable tragedy."

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, whose law firm (Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky) represents Mrs. Coleman and numerous other victims in civil litigation stated , "These indictments lay out, in great detail, the utterly reckless conduct of Ripley's and its most senior, on-site employees. The indictments of Ripley's general manager and operations supervisor for their criminal conduct send a clear message to corporations everywhere that if you don't put safety first, you will be held criminally responsible for the carnage that your reckless decisions have caused."

SMBB partner, Attorney Andrew R. Duffy, added, "We hope the indictments send a resounding message to all operators of these defective and dangerous WWII-era amphibious vehicles that if they cut corners and expose their passengers to injury – on land or in water – they'll face harsh criminal penalties. We continue to support the calls in Congress to either once and for all make duck boats safe, as requested by the U.S Coast Guard and safety agencies, or ban them outright."

SMBB Partner Jeffrey P. Goodman warned, "Duck-boat owners, managers and Captains must realize that if they continue to operate their death traps, they will face well deserved prison time. Additionally, any insurance company that continues to insure these lethal rides will continue to be exposed to massive judgments"

The legal team also includes Douglas DiSandro, Jr. of SMBB, and Missouri-based Attorneys Gregory W. Aleshire and Kevin J. Rapp of Aleshire, Robb & Rapp.

