Statement Of Missouri Duck Boat Victim Tia Coleman And Her Attorneys Regarding Today's Federal Indictment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck-boat passenger-survivor Tia Coleman, whose husband, Glenn, and children, Arya, Evan, and Reese were killed in the July 19th duck-boast disaster in Branson, Missouri, stated today, "While nothing can ever ease the grief in my heart, I am grateful that the U.S. Attorney's Office is fighting for justice for my family, and the other victims, and is committed to holding fully accountable all those responsible for this tragedy."

Robert J. Mongeluzzi, whose law firm (Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky) represents in civil litigation Mrs. Coleman and several other victims, commended the "methodical and laser-focused investigative work of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri that exposes the reckless conduct of Ripley Entertainment's employees, which operated the Duck Boat on Table Rock Lake." He added, "We are confident that further investigation will reveal that the failures which led to this tragedy go far beyond the role of a single duck-boat Captain and implicate others in the Ripley's entertainment empire."

His colleague, Attorney Andrew R. Duffy, added, "This indictment highlights the outrageousness of the decision to operate the death-trap duck boat in an apparent attempt to beat a widely and accurately forecasted storm." SMBB Attorney Jeffrey P. Goodman, said, "Our clients fully support today's action and the continuing work of the prosecutors to punish the individuals and companies involved."

The legal team includes Missouri-based Attorneys Gregory W. Aleshire and Kevin J. Rapp of Aleshire, Robb & Rapp.

SOURCE SMBB