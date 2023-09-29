Statement of Susan Kennedy on the Passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

News provided by

Susan P. Kennedy Inc.

29 Sep, 2023, 10:58 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Kennedy issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein:

"Dianne Feinstein taught a generation of women in politics how to fight like men.  And she taught a generation of men to respect women who know how to fight.  Dianne left a huge, indelible mark on every landscape, every person, and every issue she touched.  She loved California with all her heart."

Susan Kennedy served as a senior aide to Senator Feinstein in Washington D.C. from 1994-1998. Kennedy also ran the California Democratic Party's get-out-the-vote efforts for Feinstein's Senate campaigns in 1992 and 1994.

SOURCE Susan P. Kennedy Inc.

