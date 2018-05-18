Statement of the Knights of Columbus on the Trump Administration's Change in Title X Funding for Abortion

Americans should not be forced to have their tax dollars fund abortion. In fact, Knights of Columbus Marist polling conducted earlier this year found that most Americans believe abortion is morally wrong and six in 10 want an end to its funding with tax dollars.

There is a consensus that crosses party lines. Of those polled, four in 10 who identify as pro-choice and more than four in 10 Democrats—along with the overwhelming majority of Republicans—want to see an end to taxpayer funding of abortion."

A brief description of the Marist poll along with the full poll results and tables are available here:

http://kofc.org/en/news/polls/abortion-limits-favored.html

