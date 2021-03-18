Statement of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on Historic Confirmation of Xavier Becerra as Nation's 25th Secretary of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With Secretary Becerra, the nation has the leader of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that it needs to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and who will bring equity to our nation's health and human services to ensure all have the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We welcome this historic confirmation and look forward to working with Secretary Becerra to ensure the best health for all," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

"Under his leadership, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will lead the COVID response in a way that recognizes the sacrifices and losses that so many have endured and create a new path forward. His decades of experience with government at all levels and legislative and regulatory processes have prepared him to be the DHHS Secretary that the country and indeed the global community needs. As the first Hispanic Secretary of Health and Human Services, his example will continue to be a beacon of achievement and possibility for all and especially for the next generation of Hispanic leadership," concluded Dr. Delgado.

