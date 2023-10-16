STATEMENT ON ALABAMA FEDERAL COURT RULING FROM THE 100 BLACK MEN OF AMERICA, INC.

News provided by

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 15:05 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. applauds and supports the historic ruling of United States Eleventh Circuit of Appeals, issued on October 3, 2023, which forces Alabama legislators to create a state-drawn plan that forms two Black congressional districts.

The Republican controlled Alabama legislature previously drew district boundaries that violated the Voting Rights Act, according to the three judge federal panel, based in Atlanta, GA. The judges noted that the plan from the state of Alabama created one majority Black district in a state that has nearly 30% of its population officially counted as African American.

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. recognizes the gerrymandered districts submitted in the summer of 2023 as an attempt to mute voices from citizens of color. The revised map gives its black residents, in these newly created districts, a real opportunity to elect representatives who align most closely with their interests.

This is a win for democracy and a monumental moment for African American voters in Alabama. But it does not solve the problem of voter suppression caused by gerrymandering in other states. It is the hope of our organization's leadership and members that this ruling will form a precedent that extends to include North Carolina, Louisiana and Georgia.

"Voting is a basic right for all Americans. The 100 Black Men of America opposes any laws that limit that right," said Milton Jones, Jr., the newly elected chair for the organization. "The 100 is committed to standing up for the ability of all Americans to be able to fully and fairly participate in the democratic process."

"A bright future for Alabama requires a forward-facing vision with shared interests for all of our citizens. This historic decision provides an opportunity for African-American voters to have a stake in that vision with both equal and equitable representation," Juan Peasant, President, 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc. said.

The United States Supreme Court has also sided against the discriminatory voting districts gerrymandered by the state of Alabama's Republican controlled legislature. By a vote of 5-4 SCOTUS ruled in June that Alabama's congressional map likely violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

"The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy." — John Lewis, United States House of Representatives, Georgia 194

About The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963.  The 100 Black Men of America is a national alliance of leading African-American men in business, public affairs, and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African-American youth. The first men to lead the organization were visionaries such as former New. York City Mayor David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate, Andrew Hatcher, and baseball sports legend Jackie Robinson. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 7,000 members, with 103 chapters that impact more than  125,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

