Statement On Behalf Of The Chapel School

Today The Chapel School issued the following formal statement in response to the Assurance of Discontinuance and media exposure related to the overall findings of the New York State Attorney General.

According to Michael Schultz, Principal, The Chapel School:

"We accept responsibility for the overall findings, and we are committed to implementing all items outlined by the Attorney General to help us deepen our cultural competence. The Chapel School reached a timely resolution with the Attorney General to ensure that our focus remains on the well-being of our community as we move forward in continued reflection, action, and growth.

The Chapel School took immediate corrective action following the incident of March 5, 2019, which included engaging the support of the Lutheran Counseling Center and other ancillary mental health professionals to address the need for short- and long-term healing, and hiring a third-party investigator to meet with fifth grade families to learn more about the specifics of the incident. In addition, we contracted Dr. Candace Barriteau Phaire, an educator with expertise in Racial Sensitivity and Diversity Training, to lead anti-discrimination discussions with our community and begin planning for a comprehensive review of our curriculum and practices.

Dr. Phaire was put forth for consideration as our Diversity Consultant, in hopes that she will be steering a team of committed, culturally-diverse experts and community members toward our desired path of cultural competence.

The Chapel School was founded on a doctrine of equality and is proud to be one of the most diverse private schools in the area with a minority student body of 43%. As a community, we will continue to embrace our mission of service and strive toward academic excellence in a loving, Christ-centered environment that provides an equal experience for all students."

