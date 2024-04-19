Statement on behalf of the Maher Family

CASPER, Wyo., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2024, the Maher family's son and brother, Bobby, Jr., was murdered at the Eastridge Mall in Casper, Wyoming. His murder has left a crater in the family that cannot ever be filled.

The Maher family will fight to get justice for Bobby from every party responsible for his killing. To fight for them and for Bobby, the Maher family has retained Ryan A. Semerad, Esq., from The Fuller and Semerad Law Firm and Grant Lawson, Esq., from Metier Law Firm as the family's attorneys in this matter.

The Maher family requests privacy from the media at this time as they grieve Bobby and lay him to rest. Any questions or requests for comment should be directed to legal counsel.

About Metier Law Firm

With offices in Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Nebraska, Metier Law Firm has earned a national reputation for innovative trial techniques. The personal injury law firm is devoted to litigation and fighting for the rights of adults and children who have lost their strength due to the wrongful, negligent acts of others.

The firm offers experienced representation in many practice areas including trucking accidents, automobile accidents, traumatic brain injuries ("TBI"), motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, burn injuries, injuries to children, spinal cord injuries and paralysis. For more information visit https://www.metierlaw.com.

Contact:

Michael DiPaolo

Marketing Director – Metier Law Firm

303-898-4471

[email protected]

SOURCE Metier Law Firm