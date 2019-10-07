WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The news stories unfairly and inaccurately portray Mr. Sargeant as having involvement in Ukraine business affairs. Mr. Sargeant conducts no business of any kind in the Ukraine and has not visited Ukraine, even as a tourist, in well over a decade. Attending a single, informal dinner in Houston does not place Mr. Sargeant at the center of any Naftogaz or Ukrainian business plan.

In March 2019, while attending the CERAWeek 2019 conference in Houston, Texas, one of the largest energy industry trade events in the world, Mr. Sargeant was asked to attend an informal dinner with Andrew Favorov, Igor Fruman, and Lev Parnas, and to offer his views on the global oil and gas industry. Mr. Sargeant never discussed any role or participation in any Ukraine venture, nor any specifics regarding the potential business ventures of the other dinner participants. At the dinner, Mr. Sargeant simply provided broad industry guidance and his expert view on the challenges presented by operating in foreign markets.

Notably absent from this dinner was the media's alleged "source," Dale Perry. Indeed, Mr. Sargeant has never even met with or spoken to Mr. Perry. Unfortunately, however, the media has seized on the uncorroborated statements of Mr. Perry, who may well be generating stories to discredit his competitors and advance his own interests in the Ukraine. Whatever his motivation, one thing remains clear, Harry Sargeant has nothing to do with Ukrainian businesses.

Finally, Mr. Sargeant is not a member of Mar-a-Lago and has never met there with Donald Trump since Mr. Trump has been President.

About Harry Sargeant III

Harry Sargeant III is the renowned CEO of a global energy and shipping company based in Florida, USA. A former officer and fighter pilot in the United States Marine Corps, Sargeant leads a private global enterprise consisting of aviation companies, oil refineries, oil trading operations, alternative fuels development, and oil and asphalt shipping. Upon leaving U.S. Marine Corps active duty in 1987 with the rank of Major, Sargeant joined Delta Air Lines as a pilot, and subsequently left Delta to lead a small shipping company that by 2008, he had built into a global operation. Mr. Sargeant also founded IOTC, a company that bravely supplied aviation fuel to the U.S. Military in Iraq through the country of Jordan after other contractors had been unable to accomplish this mission. Mr. Sargeant successfully undertook this difficult and complex business enterprise -- and all in the U.S. government agree that his company did an excellent job in supplying the U.S. military despite Mr. Sargeant's fuel truck convoys coming under constant attack from hostile forces. Mr. Sargeant is a respected U.S. business leader, who has also served in politics as a Republican party official in his home state of Florida.

