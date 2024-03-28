Statement on Increased Funding Proposal for the New York State Cancer Services Program

ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization commends the State Assembly's proposed funding increase of $2.5 million for the Cancer Services Program (CSP) in the FY2025 Budget.

"Without access to early detection programs, many people who are uninsured are forced to delay or forgo screenings, which could lead to later-stage breast cancer diagnoses. This delay can mean that a person may not seek care until the cancer has spread beyond the breast, making it up to five times more expensive and more difficult to treat," said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. "Komen commends the New York State Assembly for investing in the wellbeing of New Yorkers and securing funding for this critical program, supporting the state's vital healthcare infrastructure."

CSP is housed within the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control and was established to provide eligible uninsured or underinsured New Yorkers with free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings, and diagnostic testing. The program also provides outreach on public education, patient navigation and care coordination for underserved populations to help address inequities in cancer screening and diagnosis throughout all 62 counties. If an individual is found to have cancer, CSP will navigate the individual to the NYS Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program.

"I'm so pleased that the Assembly has included a significant funding increase in its one house budget for New York State's Cancer Services Program (CSP)," said Assembly Health Committee Chair Assemblywoman Amy Paulin. "Early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer saves lives. Access to these essential early detection services is so strongly supported by CSP. Thank you, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, for your advocacy supporting CSP and to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease."

Governor Kathy Hochul has until April 1st to approve the FY2025 Budget.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

