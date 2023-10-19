STATEMENT ON ISRAEL FROM THE 100 BLACK MEN OF AMERICA, INC.

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 13:34 ET

ATLANTA , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from 100 Black Men of America: We, the 100 Black Men of America, stand united in our commitment to justice, equality, and peace. We are deeply saddened by the recent terroristic attack on Israel and offer our thoughts and prayers to all of the Israeli people and the Jewish community.

Our leadership and members extend unwavering support and solidarity to our Jewish brothers and sisters as they seek comfort and understanding while navigating this difficult period.

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. abhors all forms of terrorism. We stand resolutely with families, children and civilians who have a right to live their lives productively and in harmony with those around them. In times of conflict, it is crucial that we come together as a global community of humankind and work towards lasting solutions.

We condemn the horrific acts of violence by Hamas which have also caused pain, suffering and loss of life for the people of Palestine living in Gaza. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the civilians displaced and impacted by this war.

We pray for peace and a swift resolution to this conflict. But more than that, we pray for leaders who understand that we are all connected. Through unity, peace and a recognition of the importance of human life, we can contribute to a more safe, just and peaceful world for all.

About The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963.  The 100 Black Men of America is a national alliance of leading African-American men in business, public affairs, and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African-American youth. The first men to lead the organization were visionaries such as former New. York City Mayor David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston, Wingate, Andrew Hatcher, and baseball sports legend Jackie Robinson. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 7,000 members, with 103 chapters that impact more than 125,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

