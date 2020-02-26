Statement on the cancellation of the World Ocean Summit 2020

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economist Group announced today the cancellation of its World Ocean Summit 2020 which was scheduled to take place in Tokyo on March 9th and 10th.

The decision follows new measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Japan, as well as elsewhere in Asia and in Europe. These include the tightening of travel restrictions and advisories in many countries amid concerns over the community spread of the virus.

"Naturally we're disappointed to have to cancel our most important global event," said Charles Goddard, executive director of The Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative. "But the safety of attendees and our staff must be the priority."

"We have the privilege of convening each year an extraordinary group of ocean experts, policymakers and businesses to exchange ideas and inspire actions that help build a vital and sustainable ocean economy," noted Mr Goddard, adding: "I'm most grateful to our supporting organisations, especially The Nippon Foundation, the official host, for their commitment to helping us deliver a singular event. As we turn to the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in June, and to the World Ocean Summit 2021, we must refocus now on the ocean agenda ahead."

About World Ocean Summit

Since 2012 the World Ocean Summit has been the main global event at which policymakers, business leaders, civil society and scientists have gathered for important discussions about the blue economy. The discussion in Tokyo this year was meant to advance new ideas on how to decouple economic growth from ocean degradation and build a new and sustainable ocean agenda. The World Ocean Summit is part of The Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative (WOI) which fosters a year-round global conversation on the greatest challenges facing the seas and progress towards building a truly "blue" economy.

Website: oceansummit.economist.com

About the World Ocean Initiative

The Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative (WOI) fosters a year-round global conversation on the greatest challenges facing the seas and progress towards building a truly "blue" economy. This means harnessing ocean resources for economic growth while protecting the environment and ensuring social equity. The WOI builds on The Economist Group's mission to be the leading source of analysis on international business and world affairs. We have the capability to convene global audiences and world-leading experts, conduct new and insightful research, and hold politicians and businesses to account over progress towards a sustainable ocean economy.

Website: woi.economist.com

SOURCE The World Ocean Initiative

Related Links

http://woi.economist.com

