Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, SS&C, and any person acting in concert with SS&C, reserves the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 in the following circumstances: (i) with the agreement of the board of Fidessa in the event that (A) the offer by Temenos Group AG ("Temenos") is withdrawn or lapses and (B) the offer by ION Investment Group Limited ("ION") is withdrawn or lapses; (ii) if a third party other than Temenos or ION announces a firm intention to make an offer for Fidessa; (iii) if Fidessa announces a "whitewash" proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); and (iv) if there has been a material change of circumstances (as determined by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers).

Website publication

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on SS&C's website (https://investor.ssctech.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx) by no later than noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of this website is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-regarding-fidessa-group-plc-fidessa-300635307.html

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.ssctech.com

