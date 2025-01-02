Statement regarding the patent dispute between Cocrystal Technology and KANEKA Corporation in the United States

JIAXING, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocrystal Technology Co., Ltd. ("Cocrystal"), a pioneer of applying drug cocrystal technology in nutritional solutions, has been named in a lawsuit filed by Kaneka Corporation in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Case Number:1:23-cv-07483-APR-SJB), alleging infringement of U.S. Patent No. 7,829,080 (the "080 Patent"). This lawsuit centers on Cocrystal's innovative product, Crystal QH®, a premium reduced coenzyme Q10 supplement.

Cocrystal is dedicated to advancing health and wellness through innovative cocrystal technology. Beyond its flagship product, Crystal QH®, Cocrystal has developed a variety of active ingredients with significantly improved stability and bioavailability for the dietary supplement applications.

Cocrystal is vigorously pursuing the invalidity of claims under the 080 Patent, and is confident in a favorable outcome. In the lawsuit, Cocrystal asserts that the claims associated with the 080 Patent are deficient in novelty, creativity, and adequate disclosure. The patent claims patent rights over the presence of any amount of reduced coenzyme Q11 within reduced coenzyme Q10, despite Q11 being a naturally occurring impurity in Q10, as documented in USP standard and various research publications.

Cocrystal is fully committed to defending its legitimate rights and ensuring that the ongoing lawsuit will not impact the market sales of Crystal QH® in United States and any other markets, and that any customers and partners are not adversely affected by this legal challenge.

SOURCE Cocrystal Technology Co., Ltd.