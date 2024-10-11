Statement Regarding the Unsupported Data Center Stipulation filed in PUCO Docket Number 24-508-EL-ATA

News provided byAEP Ohio
Oct 11, 2024, 11:51 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement may be attributed to Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer:
What has been proposed by the partial settlement fails to adequately address the main issues expressed in AEP Ohio's application. It's unprecedented to present a "settlement" to the PUCO that isn't supported by the PUCO staff or the utility that initially raised the concern. The PUCO should reject it. AEP Ohio remains committed to finding a solution that balances the infrastructure investment needed to meet extreme power demands of data centers with protections for Ohio consumers.
SOURCE AEP Ohio
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article