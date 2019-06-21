Statement: Renewables Leader Says EPA Reprieve on Coal Does Not Stop the Rapid Growth of Clean Energy

"But what needs to be clear is that coal and renewable energy are not competing," Billingsley said. "Turning to renewables for power generation is not only environmentally smart for our planet, it is economically smart as never before."

"As developers of clean energy through wind and solar power, our mission remains strong: to make clean energy available to all Americans at an affordable cost. At this point, the market has spoken. TGE and Sunfinity will continue to ardently grow our development of clean energy," said Billingsley.

"We also know at TGE and Sunfinity that the climate is changing, and the impacts are very significant in the U.S. and globally. We need to continue to give this matter the most high-level attention and consideration."

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. Additionally, the company has pioneered a unique way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. The company develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, Illinois and Nebraska. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.

About Sunfinity Renewable Energy

Sunfinity Renewable Energy (www.sunfinity.com) is headquartered in Dallas with full-service operations throughout California and Texas and active expansion to other states. Sunfinity offers complete system design (solar panels, inverter and metering), installation (including handling all permits and inspections), financing and ongoing system support for residences and large and small businesses that want to realize the many financial and environmental benefits of solar power.

