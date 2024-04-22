Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club Announces Exciting Move and Home Opener

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club, also known as the Monarchs, proudly announces its relocation to Staten Island, New York, and the eagerly anticipated home opener scheduled for May 29, 2024, at Wagner College. This move marks an exciting new chapter for the Club, as it embarks on a journey to become one of USL League 2's premier teams, representing Staten Island and the vibrant soccer community of New York with pride and passion.

The Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club, also known as the Monarchs, proudly announces its relocation to Staten Island, New York, and the eagerly anticipated home opener scheduled for May 29, 2024, at Wagner College. With its rich soccer history and passionate fan base, Staten Island is poised to embrace its newest sports franchise with open arms.

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of semi-professional soccer to Staten Island," said Co-Owners Anthony Lambert and Lauren B. Cramer. "Our vision is to create a club that not only competes at the highest level but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among fans of all ages." With the home opener set for May 29, fans can look forward to an unforgettable matchday experience at Wagner College's scenic venue. From the roar of the crowd to the thrill of the game, the atmosphere promises to be electric as the Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club takes the field for the first time in its new home.

As the Monarchs prepare to make a mark on the USL League 2 landscape, the support of the local community will be crucial. With its rich soccer history and passionate fan base, Staten Island is poised to embrace its newest sports franchise with open arms. "We invite all soccer enthusiasts, families, and community members to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable season," said Lambert. "Together, let's make Staten Island proud." Tickets are available now – get season tickets, flex passes, and more today .

About Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club

The Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club, led by Co-Owners Anthony Lambert and Lauren B. Cramer, is a prominent team in USL League 2. Formerly known as the Springfield Monarchs, the Club has relocated to New York under growing ownership, bringing with it a revitalized vision for success both on and off the pitch. With ambitions of greatness, the Club aims to make its mark as a premier organization in the world of sports. With a mission to represent Staten Island and the broader New York soccer community, the Club is dedicated to achieving excellence on and off the field. Learn more at www.statenislandmonarchs.com .

Contact Information:

Name: Anthony Lambert

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 718-930-4411

SOURCE Staten Island Athletic Sporting Club