States at the forefront of the housing crisis amidst the pandemic

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report evaluating which states are at the forefront of addressing the housing crisis. Although it is too early to know the exact outcome of 2020, experts are predicting a significant increase in homelessness in America. The state of homelessness is an ongoing issue; each year tens of millions of Americans are at risk or endangered of being left without basic needs and safety.

As of November 2020, the national unemployment level of the United States stood at about 10.74 million unemployed persons. The job loss and financial burdens caused by unexpected medical costs are an undeniable consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and put many more at risk of losing their homes.

Key Findings:

Colorado ranked the top state in the nation for housing assistance from 2018 to 2019.

ranked the top state in the nation for housing assistance from 2018 to 2019. Connecticut saw a 23.6% decline in homelessness from 2018 to 2019.

saw a 23.6% decline in homelessness from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, it was estimated that nearly 568,000 were experiencing homelessness.

As of November 2020 , 10.74 million Americans are unemployed.

, 10.74 million Americans are unemployed. Mississippi , Louisiana and Alabama all had the lowest counts of total homeless per 10K in 2019.

, and all had the lowest counts of total homeless per in 2019. New York , Hawaii and California have the most homeless per 10K .

State Best homeless assistance rank Homelessness rate change Homeless per 10K Colorado 1 -12.4% 17 Georgia 2 8.9% 10 Oregon 3 9.0% 38 New York 4 0.7% 47 California 5 16.5% 38 North Dakota 6 2.5% 7 New Jersey 7 -5.4% 10 Wyoming 8 -14.4% 9 Idaho 9 12.9% 13 Missouri 10 4.9% 10 South Carolina 11 4.7% 8 Illinois 12 -3.6% 8 Indiana 13 3.4% 8 Ohio 14 0.9% 9 Florida 15 -9.5% 13 Kentucky 16 10.7% 9 Hawaii 17 -1.5% 45 New Mexico 18 27.0% 15 Texas 19 1.1% 9 Arizona 20 -0.1% 14 North Carolina 21 -0.6% 9 Massachusetts 22 -7.8% 27 Tennessee 23 -6.1% 11 Alaska 24 -4.7% 26 Mississippi 25 -12.2% 4 Maryland 26 -8.2% 11 Vermont 27 -15.3% 17 Maine 28 -16.7% 16 Minnesota 29 9.6% 14 Nebraska 30 -2.6% 12 New Hampshire 31 -4.0% 10 South Dakota 32 -14.4% 11 Nevada 33 -6.4% 23 Kansas 34 7.4% 8 Iowa 35 -15.8% 7 Alabama 36 -5.4% 7 Connecticut 37 -23.6% 9 Washington 38 -4.3% 28 Michigan 39 2.8% 9 Virginia 40 -3.3% 7 Wisconsin 41 -7.7% 8 Louisiana 42 -3.6% 6 Delaware 43 -15.5% 9 Pennsylvania 44 -2.3% 10 Utah 45 -4.1% 9 Montana 46 -4.0% 13 Rhode Island 47 -4.3% 10 West Virginia 48 13.3% 8 Arkansas 49 0.0% 9 Oklahoma 50 1.5% 10

Methodology

To find which states have the biggest improvements in homelessness assistance, QuoteWizard analyzed the National Alliance to End Homelessness data on the rate change of homeless assistance programs between 2018 and 2019. We analyzed seven assistance program factors and compiled the data into a composite ranking. The ranking is based on each state's rate change of emergency shelters, other permanent housing, permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, safe haven program, transitional housing and the total number of rental assistance programs. Associated with the ranking are the homeless rate change per state between 2018 and 2019 and the rate of homelessness per 10,000 people in 2019 from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

