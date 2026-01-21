States Industries Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation, Sustainability, and Custom Hardwood Solutions

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- States Industries is proud to announce the celebration of its 60th anniversary in 2026, commemorating six decades as a leader in premium hardwood plywood and custom panel products for woodworking professionals across North America.

Founded in Eugene, Oregon in 1966, States Industries has become a highly respected name in manufacturing environmentally responsible hardwood panels tailored to the exact specifications of craftsmen, designers, architects, and fabricators across North America. Over the past 60 years, the company has continuously advanced its capabilities: introducing industry-first innovations, expanding customization options, and maintaining a steadfast focus on quality and environmental stewardship.

"Reaching our 60th anniversary is a tremendous milestone," said Mike Taylor, President and CEO. "We're grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and are proud of the innovations our team has brought to the industry. While we honor our heritage, we're equally excited about the opportunities ahead."

States Industries' history is marked by pioneering achievements, including becoming the first hardwood panel manufacturer to achieve FSC certification, introducing prefinished plywood products, and adopting soy-based adhesives in panel production, steps that helped raise industry standards for performance and sustainability.

States Industries remains committed to delivering high-quality, premium hardwood panel solutions that meet evolving customer needs while advancing sustainable manufacturing practices. With over 300 employees and a robust portfolio of custom panel products, the company continues pushing forward with innovation and excellence at its core.

For more information about States Industries and its 60th anniversary, visit https://www.statesind.com/ .

About States Industries: States Industries is a leading manufacturer of high-quality wood veneer products. Since 1966, States Industries has been dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in craftsmanship. Based in Eugene, Oregon, we take pride in producing American-manufactured plywood veneer products that stand the test of time and meet the diverse needs of our customers.

