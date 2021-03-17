SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report analyzing each state's stay-at-home habits, and how those habits impacted the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Our team of analysts found that while the number of people staying home increased in every state, the percentage increase varied wildly from state-to-state.

The full report with all 50 states is available here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/stay-at-home-orders-and-covid-cases

National key findings:

The percentage increase of people staying home varied widely by state; some states saw up to an 80% increase, others saw as low as 5%.

California , Hawaii and Nevada had the largest increases in people staying at home.

, and had the largest increases in people staying at home. Mississippi , South Dakota and Iowa had the smallest increases in people staying at home.

, and had the smallest increases in people staying at home. States that stayed home more had fewer COVID-19 cases per capita.

April saw the fewest trips per capita, with sharp increases in May and June.

"You look at the numbers and the number of people staying home in California increased by nearly 80%. In Mississippi, that number is less than 5%," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst and Insurance Expert with QuoteWizard.

Our team also found a direct connection between each state's stay-at-home rate and their number of cases per capita. In short, the more a state stayed home, the fewer COVID-19 cases they had. We looked at travel patterns from month-to-month. More people stayed at home in April than in any other month, followed by a big rebound in May and June before leveling off for the rest of the year.

"We see this big increase in travel right after the first found of stay-at-home orders. Travel goes back up. But then we pass 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day and 3 million overall and I think that had a very sobering effect on people because right after that travel stays at a consistent rate for the rest of the year," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst and Insurance Expert with QuoteWizard.

Top States That Stayed Home vs. COVID-19 Cases State Stay at home rank COVID-19 cases per capita Cases per capita rank California 1 8.4 35 Hawaii 2 3.8 50 Nevada 3 11.0 19 Arizona 4 11.6 16 Maryland 5 7.9 37

Bottom States That Stayed Home vs. COVID-19 cases State Stay at home rank COVID-19 cases per capita Cases per capita rank Mississippi 50 12.1 12 South Dakota 49 16.7 4 Iowa 48 13.1 6 Arkansas 47 11.6 15 North Dakota 46 18.2 3

