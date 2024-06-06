State's Top Wastewater Treatment Facilities and Professionals Selected by California Water Environment Association

OAKLAND, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen organizations and eight individuals were celebrated as honorees of the 95th Annual California Water Environment Association (CWEA) Awards, recognizing those who have significantly contributed to the enhancement of California's water environment. These winners were selected from a competitive pool of over 250 applications and honored at a ceremony held on April 11, 2024, in Sacramento, California.

For 95 years, the CWEA awards program has continued to honor the exemplary efforts of individuals and agencies throughout the state who are leaders in engineering, wastewater operations, collection systems, laboratory work, and pretreatment programs. The award process is stringent, involving a thorough application review and two rounds of peer evaluation to identify those who have achieved outstanding success in protecting and improving our water resources.

"We believe in celebrating the dedication of our members every day, but this year's award recipients truly stand out as the pinnacle of excellence in clean water," said Chuck Greely, 2023-2024 President of CWEA and Assistant Director of Engineering at Dudek. "Their remarkable contributions serve as a testament to the passion and expertise within our community, driving us towards a sustainable California water environment."

2024 CWEA Awards, Organizational Recipients

Collection Systems, Large (Over 500 Miles)

City of Roseville

Roseville, Calif.

Collection Systems, Medium (Between 250-500 Miles)

Jurupa Community Services District

Jurupa Valley, Calif.

Collection Systems, Small (0-249 Miles)

Selma-Kingsburg-Fowler County Sanitation District

Fresno County, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Large (Over 20MGD)

Sac Sewer, EchoWater Resource Recovery Facility

Sacramento County, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Medium (Between 5-20MGD)

Napa San, Soscol Water Recycling Facility

Napa, Calif.

Plant of the Year, Small (Less than 5MGD)

County of San Luis Obispo, Los Osos Water Recycling Facility

Los Osos, Calif.

Safety Plant of the Year, Small (Less than 25 Employees)

Valley Sanitary District

Indio, Calif.

Safety Plant of the Year, Medium (26 - 75 Employees)

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, Lancaster Water Reclamation Plant

Lancaster, Calif.

Dr. Jenkins Research Achievement

Full-Scale Evaluation of the High Purity Oxygen Ludzack-Ettinger (HPOLE) Process

at the A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Carson, Calif.

Engineering Achievement

Renewable Natural Gas Project

Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority

Victorville, Calif.

Community Engagement and Outreach: Project of the Year, Large (Over 20MGD)

County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, "Poop Don't Lie" Wastewater Monitoring Campaign

Santa Clara, Calif.

Community Engagement and Outreach: Project of the Year, Medium (Between 5-20MGD)

Valley Sanitary District, The Evolution of Wastewater Treatment in the Coachella Valley

Indio, Calif.

Community Engagement and Outreach: Project of the Year, Small (Less than 5MGD)

Castro Valley Sanitary District, CVSan's Wastewater Comic Book "Defenders of the Bay!"

Castro Valley, Calif.

2024 CWEA Awards, Individual Recipients

Collection System Person of the Year

Hugo Gonzalez, Leucadia Wastewater District

Carlsbad, Calif.

Supervisor of the Year

Latif Laari, Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority

Victorville, Calif.

Electrical Instrumentation Person of the Year

Ruby Dela Cruz City of San Diego

San Diego, Calif.

Mechanical Technician Person of the Year

Christopher Biles, City of Barstow

Barstow, Calif.

Operator of the Year

Raul Villalpando, City of Escondido - Hale Avenue Resource Recovery Facility

Escondido, Calif.

Pretreatment, Pollution Prevention & Stormwater Person of the Year

Jason Finn, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Whittier, Calif.

Laboratory Person of the Year

Heidi Birdsell, Dublin-San Ramon Services District,

Dublin, Calif.

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year

Alice Wang, HDR

Irvine, Calif.

About California Water Environment Association (CWEA)

The California Water Environment Association is a non-profit, public benefit association of over 10,478 water professionals who work for public agencies and collection systems, engineering firms, and equipment and service suppliers. CWEA members are responsible for cleaning California's water and returning it safely to the environment. CWEA educates and certifies wastewater professionals, disseminates technical information, and promotes sound policies to benefit society through protection and enhancement of our water environment.

Acronym MGD: million gallons per day

