States Where Residents are Most Likely to Accept a COVID-19 Vaccine
Dec 03, 2020, 06:00 ET
SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report ranking all 50 states to see where residents are most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.
To predict how widely adopted a COVID-19 vaccine could be, we looked at adult age-appropriate vaccination rates across the country to see where vaccination rates are highest. The existing rate of vaccinated adults, their access to healthcare, and public opinion help estimate the rate at which the vaccine will be received.
You can see the full report and list of state vaccinations rates here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/vaccination-rates-and-adoption-of-covid-vaccine
Key Findings:
- The national average of American adults in 2019 with age-appropriate vaccinations was 40%.
- A Gallup poll conducted in October 2020 found 42% would not take a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maryland have the highest rates of vaccinated adults in 2019. Nevada, Wyoming, and Georgia have the lowest rates.
- Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona saw the biggest increase in vaccinated adults from 2015 to 2019. 12 states saw a decrease in vaccinated adults.
- Age-appropriate vaccinations have increased nationally by an average of 5.3% from 2015 to 2019.
- Nine of the top 10 states for vaccinated adults in 2019 saw an increase in vaccination rates from 2015 to 2019.
Methodology
To get rankings, QuoteWizard analyzed the Commonwealth Fund's Health System Data on adults with age-appropriate vaccinations. The final ranking is based on states that had the highest percentages of vaccinated adults in 2019. States with the highest percentages of adults with age-appropriate vaccines were ranked 1 to 50. Also included is the rate change over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 for each state.
|
Rank
|
State
|
2019 Adult Vaccine (%)
|
2015 Adults Vaccine (%)
|
% Change
|
1
|
Massachusetts
|
48
|
42
|
14.29%
|
2
|
Rhode Island
|
48
|
46
|
4.35%
|
3
|
Maryland
|
47
|
41
|
14.63%
|
4
|
Connecticut
|
47
|
43
|
9.30%
|
5
|
Nebraska
|
47
|
45
|
4.44%
|
6
|
North Carolina
|
47
|
45
|
4.44%
|
7
|
Virginia
|
46
|
42
|
9.52%
|
8
|
Washington
|
46
|
42
|
9.52%
|
9
|
New Hampshire
|
46
|
44
|
4.55%
|
10
|
Iowa
|
46
|
47
|
-2.13%
|
11
|
South Dakota
|
46
|
51
|
-9.80%
|
12
|
Pennsylvania
|
45
|
41
|
9.76%
|
13
|
North Dakota
|
45
|
42
|
7.14%
|
14
|
Vermont
|
45
|
42
|
7.14%
|
15
|
Colorado
|
45
|
43
|
4.65%
|
16
|
Wisconsin
|
44
|
36
|
22.22%
|
17
|
Kansas
|
44
|
41
|
7.32%
|
18
|
Maine
|
44
|
41
|
7.32%
|
19
|
Missouri
|
43
|
43
|
0.00%
|
20
|
Oklahoma
|
43
|
44
|
-2.27%
|
21
|
Minnesota
|
43
|
45
|
-4.44%
|
22
|
New York
|
42
|
40
|
5.00%
|
23
|
Delaware
|
42
|
43
|
-2.33%
|
24
|
West Virginia
|
42
|
44
|
-4.55%
|
25
|
Ohio
|
41
|
36
|
13.89%
|
26
|
Hawaii
|
41
|
38
|
7.89%
|
27
|
Montana
|
41
|
39
|
5.13%
|
28
|
Indiana
|
40
|
36
|
11.11%
|
29
|
South Carolina
|
40
|
37
|
8.11%
|
30
|
New Mexico
|
40
|
38
|
5.26%
|
31
|
Oregon
|
40
|
38
|
5.26%
|
32
|
Utah
|
40
|
38
|
5.26%
|
33
|
Arkansas
|
40
|
40
|
0.00%
|
34
|
Kentucky
|
40
|
43
|
-6.98%
|
35
|
California
|
39
|
35
|
11.43%
|
36
|
Alabama
|
39
|
38
|
2.63%
|
37
|
Tennessee
|
39
|
40
|
-2.50%
|
38
|
Michigan
|
38
|
34
|
11.76%
|
39
|
Texas
|
38
|
41
|
-7.32%
|
40
|
Arizona
|
37
|
32
|
15.63%
|
41
|
Illinois
|
37
|
35
|
5.71%
|
42
|
New Jersey
|
37
|
37
|
0.00%
|
43
|
Mississippi
|
37
|
38
|
-2.63%
|
44
|
Idaho
|
36
|
33
|
9.09%
|
45
|
Alaska
|
36
|
34
|
5.88%
|
46
|
Louisiana
|
36
|
37
|
-2.70%
|
47
|
Florida
|
34
|
29
|
17.24%
|
48
|
Georgia
|
34
|
34
|
0.00%
|
49
|
Wyoming
|
34
|
34
|
0.00%
|
50
|
Nevada
|
30
|
31
|
-3.23%
|
National
|
40
|
38
|
5.26%
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.
SOURCE QuoteWizard