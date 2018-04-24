StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT

Members of the state and local IT community nominated thousands of government leaders in February and March 2018. From there, StateScoop narrowed the list to the top 200 with the most nominations. StateScoop readers then cast more than 500,000 votes nationally in March and April to select the 2018 StateScoop 50 winners.

"We are extremely vested in the state and local IT community and work with these leaders every single day. For the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to again highlight the top IT leaders from the state government and tech industry for their contributions to the government IT community," said Goldy Kamali, founder and CEO of Scoop News Group, StateScoop's parent company. "We engage top leaders from this community, online and in-person each day and we are delighted to honor them and their accomplishments."

"StateScoop is all about community," Jake Williams, StateScoop's associate publisher and director of strategic initiatives, said. "These leaders inspire me every day, and encourage leaders across state and local government to work hard and continue to serve their workforces and their citizens with the best services. We're thankful for what they do, and can't wait to see what they do next."

The 2018 StateScoop 50 winners are:

GoldenGov: State Executive of the Year

Stu Davis , CIO, Ohio

John Dunlap , CTO, West Virginia

Michael Hussey , CIO, Utah

Marcie Kahbody, Agency Information Officer, California State Transportation Agency



Eric Larson , CIO, Florida

David McCurdy , CTO, Colorado

James "Bo" Reese, CIO, Oklahoma



Bob Samson , CIO, New York

Ed Toner , CIO, Nebraska

State Leadership of the Year

Tyler Clark , Chief of Staff, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology

Nikhil Deshpande , Chief Digital Officer, Georgia

Tracy Doaks , Chief Services Officer, North Carolina

Tiziana Galeazzi , General Manager, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Richard "Dickie" Howze, CIO, Louisiana



Leon Jones , Director, Arkansas Department of Labor

Barney Krucoff , Interim CTO & Chief Data Officer, Washington, D.C.

Jayne Scofield , IT Administrator, State of Nebraska

State IT Innovation of the Year

Alexa Louisiana Driving Test, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles



Michigan CISO as a Service, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget



Colorado DRIVES, Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology

Gov2Go National Rollout, NIC Inc.



Georgia Gateway, Georgia Department of Human Services



Hawaii Annual Code Challenge Program, Hawaii Office of Enterprise Technology Services



Maryland Business Express Portal, Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation



MISSI — Official Chatbot for the State of Mississippi



Nebraska State Patrol, State of Nebraska

NJ Outdoors — Campground Reservations, New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry



Oregon Government Ethics Commission, State of Oregon



Utah Practice Driver License Platform, Department of Technology Services

State Up & Comers

Aaron Call , Chief Information Security Officer, Minnesota

Graig Lubsen , Communications & Marketing Director, Indiana Office of Technology

Jon Minshew , Chief Customer Officer, North Carolina

Jerrod Roth , Program Manager, Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology

Deanna Towne , IT Director, Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology

Corbett Webb , Chief of Staff, Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation

State Cybersecurity Leader

Alfritch Anderson, Senior Manager - Security Operations, Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology

Erik Avakian , CISO, Pennsylvania

Dustin Glover , CISO, Louisiana

Chris Hill , CISO, Illinois

Mike Lettman , CISO, Arizona

Maria Thompson , Chief Information Risk Officer, North Carolina

Walter Tong , Director - Cyber Intelligence, Georgia Technology Authority

Industry Leadership of the Year

Jennifer Axt , General Manager - North America State & Local Government and Education, Dell EMC

Dwight Chamberlain , Senior Director - SLED, Red Hat

Harry Herington , CEO & Chairman, NIC Inc .

Thomas MacLellan , Director of Policy & Government Affairs Symantec

Kim Nelson , Executive Director - State & Local, Microsoft

John Pellettiere , National Sales Director - SLED, Nutanix

Bethann Pepoli , Director - SLED Business Development, Splunk

Kenneth Smith , Principal, Deloitte

