StateServ Announces Acquisition of Delta Care Rx

StateServ acquires Delta Care Rx to Form the Leading Care-At-Home Data, Technology, and Service Platform Focused on DME and Pharmacy

PHOENIX and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StateServ, a leading provider of durable medical equipment ("DME") benefit management solutions to the post-acute care market in the United States, has completed its acquisition of Delta Care Rx ("Delta Care"), a national pharmaceutical care provider. Delta Care offers integrated pharmacy benefit management, mail order prescription, sterile/non-sterile compounding, and clinical pharmacist consulting to the hospice and palliative care markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The unique combination forms a leading care-at-home data, technology, and service platform and the industry's first scaled DME and pharmacy solution. The combined company will further support improved quality of care and operational efficiencies by managing DME and pharmacy together, consolidating workflows and reporting, and unlocking a new era of care-at-home innovation for the benefit of customers, network partners, and patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Delta Care team's pharmaceutical expertise to StateServ. For many years, Delta Care has prioritized quality, reliability, and transparency throughout its organization, delivering innovative solutions to its loyal client base. This is an important milestone for StateServ and for the entire industry. Our vision of the combined solution will include a significant investment in new technology to automate and streamline workflows, enabling better quality service and efficiency for our customers," said Paul DiCosmo, CEO and Co-Founder of StateServ.

Delta Care's CEO Mary Mihalyo, PharmD, and President Drew Mihalyo, PharmD, will stay on as StateServ's Chief Clinical Officer and President of Pharmacy Services, respectively, along with the entirety of the Delta Care leadership team.

"Hospice providers are facing a dramatically changing operating environment, with a multitude of cost pressures forcing them to constantly evaluate how to deliver quality care while managing overall spend. We are looking forward to partnering with a market-leading organization like StateServ and leveraging our highly experienced and forward-thinking team to optimize pharmacy and DME spend, create more efficient workflows, and help our clients provide the best care possible to their patients," said Drew Mihalyo.

"The next chapter for StateServ and Delta Care will transform the care-at-home market for DME and Pharmacy across the United States," DiCosmo stated.

TripleTree, LLC acted as the financial advisor to StateServ. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to StateServ and Much Shelist, P.C. acted as legal advisor to Delta Care.

About StateServ

Founded in 2004 and based in Phoenix, AZ, StateServ is a leading provider of durable medical equipment (DME) benefit management solutions to the post-acute care market. StateServ's technology-enabled platform provides DME cost containment solutions to hospices and other post-acute providers, delivering high quality patient care, tangible cost savings, and operational efficiencies. StateServ's mission is to use technology and optimized processes to help its customers provide the best possible care for patients while giving them the tools they need to drive efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stateserv.com.

About Delta Care Rx ("DCRx")

Delta Care Rx, based in Pittsburgh, PA, transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy sector through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist-led provider, Delta Care sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services and hospice-tailored electronic prescribing. In addition, Delta Care offers electronic tools, including cutting-edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings. For more information, visit www.deltacarerx.com.

