StateServ-Hospicelink Included on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that StateServ-Hospicelink has appeared on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the fourth time. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

StateServ and Hospicelink merged in 2018, creating the largest and most comprehensive Durable Medical Equipment Benefit Management company in the United States. Today, StateServ-Hospicelink provides Durable Medical Equipment for more than 125,000 patients each day. The companies leverage an industry leading technology platform alongside 22 direct-to-patient locations to ensure high levels of care for patients in all 50 states.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

StateServ-Hospicelink is the nation's leading Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and Durable Medical Equipment Benefit Manager (DBM), serving more than 125,000 patients every day. Following a first-of-its-kind merger in 2018, StateServ-Hospicelink today operates more than 20 direct-to-patient DME locations alongside a proprietary web-based platform called DMETrack. DMETrack allows Hospice, PACE, and SNF programs the unique ability to place and manage DME orders, automate lengthy billing processes, and generate detailed reports and insights with a single click. StateServ-Hospicelink's clients benefit from the contracting, management, and consolidated billing for DME, which is supported by the nation's most comprehensive provider network that includes more than 3,000 DME locations. For more information, visit www.StateServ.com or www.Hospicelink.com.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. Companies on the list are featured in Inc.'s September issue.

