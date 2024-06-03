StateServ Rebrands to Dragonfly Health

New Name Reflects Emergence of a Leading Care-At-Home Data, Technology, and Service Platform

PHOENIX, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StateServ, a leading provider of benefit management solutions for durable medical equipment ("DME") and pharmaceuticals for the post-acute care market, announced today it has rebranded to Dragonfly Health (or "the Company"). The new identity marks an inflection point for the Company, as it combines DME and pharmacy offerings, enabling a scalable, holistic care-at-home service platform driven by advanced technology and robust analytics. Through its comprehensive offering of equipment and medication solutions, Dragonfly Health seeks to improve quality of life and transform the care-at-home experience for caregivers, patients, and their families.

Paul DiCosmo, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragonfly Health, said, "It's exciting to mark our 20th anniversary with a rebrand to Dragonfly Health, which symbolizes speed, agility, transformation, and adaptability as we take stock of our legacy and plan for our future. We see our new identity as more than a name. It is a guiding force that reflects our commitment to being a trusted, one-stop resource for innovative technology and quality services that simplify and enrich the care-at-home experience for our customers, patients, providers, and our employees."

"We combine high tech with a higher calling," Mr. DiCosmo continued. "We are investing heavily in technology that will fuel our business so that we can deliver cost-effective products and services with speed and accuracy – anywhere, anytime – allowing us to help our partners and patients enjoy efficient, top-quality care and fortify Dragonfly Health's leading market position."

WindRose Health Investors, LLC, a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, which acquired StateServ in 2021 and Delta Care RX in 2023, remains a critical partner in driving Dragonfly Health's mission.

"We believe the Dragonfly Health name will become the standard-bearer for high-quality post-acute care, hospice, and care-at-home solutions, and we are proud to support the Company in its evolution," noted Alexander Buzik, Partner at WindRose.

About Dragonfly Health

Dragonfly Health (www.DragonflyHealth.com) is a leading care-at-home data, technology, and service platform. With a 20-year history, Dragonfly Health uses advanced technology and robust analytics to manage durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical services as part of a single, efficient solution for caregivers, patients, and their families. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the company serves millions of patients annually across all 50 states.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $3.0 billion. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

