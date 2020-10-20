StateUniversity.com, the leading website for college information, has released its annual list of the Safest Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this year's list, StateUniversity.com introduced a new ranking system for the safest schools by the following categories: Safest Overall Schools (Four-Year or Above), Safest Public State Universities , Safest Private Colleges and Universities , Safest Community Colleges , and Safest Vocational, Tech. and Career Colleges

To compile the list, StateUniversity.com utilized Cleary and FBI data to analyze 1,585 colleges and universities to assign safety ratings. The assigned ratings are based on the following criteria: the number of weapon occurrences, drugs, burglary, vehicle theft, arson, larceny, robbery, forcible and non-forcible rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, and aggravated assault.

"We're very excited to announce the changes that we've implemented. COVID worries can sometimes make people complacent of traditional crime," said Dominik Mazur, CEO of StateUniversity.com. "Colleges and universities are ranked for campus safety on a scale that accounts for severity of a crime as well as frequency of crime. Campus crime statistics are accounted per 100 students."

Top 10 Safest Colleges and Universities, Four-Year or Above :

Kent State University at Geauga - Burton, OH Gordon College - Wenham, MA Manor College Kent State University at Tuscarawas - New Philadelphia, OH Foothill College Massachusetts School of Law Covenant College Trinity Christian College Ursuline College - Pepper Pike, OH Lake Forest Graduate School of Management

The full ranking list is available at: http://www.stateuniversity.com/rank/safety_score_rank.html

The safety rankings are the latest in a series of rankings and "best of" lists compiled by StateUniversity.com, including Top Ranked Schools Overall, a Most Popular Schools by Program listing, and rankings of everything from faculty salary to ACT/SAT score to average student loan and total cost of attendance

