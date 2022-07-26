STATEWIDE CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA ACQUIRES DMC SWEEPING

Acquisition Grows SCA's Market Leading Position in California

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statewide Contractors of America, Inc., a subsidiary of Sweeping Corporation of America, (collectively "SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired DMC Sweeping, LLC ("DMC" or "the Company"). DMC, located in Visalia, California, provides sweeping services to construction customers throughout the state. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SCA's acquisition of DMC marks the twelfth California acquisition since February 2021 as well as the twelfth acquisition in 2022. Combined with SCA's February 2022 acquisitions of Statewide Construction Sweeping and Szeremi Sweeping, the transaction expands SCA's footprint throughout the state of California. Darin Bawks from DMC will continue with SCA as operations manager to support the growth of the combined operation.

"SCA is looking forward to the chance to grow our market leading position in California," said Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer at SCA. "With this acquisition, we will expand our existing service offerings in California and continue our dedication of providing best in class service to our customers."

This marks SCA's 47th acquisition to-date. With this transaction, SCA has grown its team to over 2,000 employees in over 70 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT DMC SWEEPING, LLC

DMC, founded by Bill & Joann Bawks, has been in business for over 20 years and provides union sweeping services to its customers throughout the state of California. DMC's mission is to provide the highest quality professional sweeping services utilizing top of the line equipment and its commitment to customer service.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

1-888-793-3746

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America