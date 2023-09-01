STATEWIDE PET FAIR TO BRING AWARENESS TO 12,000+ RESCUED ANIMALS OVER 30 DAYS THROUGH LIVE EVENTS, VIRTUAL ELEMENTS, AND NEW PET FINDER TOOL

Pet Food Express partners with 145 rescues and shelters for 2023 Pet Fair in an effort to find forever homes for 7,500 animals during September

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Food Express , a leading retailer and trusted partner in pet health, kicks off its 13th annual Pet Fair to find forever homes for 7,500 California rescue animals. From September 1-30, Pet Food Express will partner with over 145 rescues and shelters throughout the state to offer virtual and in-person pet adoptions, and host special pet-centric events in all 65 stores, including Gelato Sundae with your Dog, Kitten Yoga, and Kids Reading to Kittens. Educational seminars on topics such as Understanding Pet Product Labels, How to Decide Which Pet is Right for You, and Sustainability in the Pet Industry will be available 24/7 as pre-recorded videos throughout the month. In addition, September 23 and 24 mark the Pet Fair Celebration Weekend in Pet Food Express' stores with a special scavenger hunt contest and adoption events for pet lovers to meet, and fall in love with, animals from rabbits and doves to dogs and lizards. The Pet Fair website is https://petfair.petfood.express .

Pet Food Express Pet Fair (Sept 1-30) Aims to Find Homes for 7,500 Rescued Pets (CREDIT Pet Food Express)

"The entire Pet Food Express team looks forward to the Pet Fair every year because of the incredible impact we have a hand in making," said Denyelle Bruno, CEO, Pet Food Express. "This year, we've taken a new approach to help us surpass our goal of securing new homes for 7,500 rescued animals. We're partnering our product vendor sponsors with the more than 145 animal welfare organizations to amplify the exposure for the animals. Through our mix of online efforts and the over 265 store events including our big Celebration Weekend on September 23rd and 24th, we're confident we can do it!"

2023 Pet Food Express Pet Fair by the numbers:

30 days of virtual elements and 250+ in-person events; get the schedule - https://petfair.petfood.express/events

65 stores throughout California ; find a store - https://petfair.petfood.express/map

12,000+ pets looking for new homes

Throughout September, potential adopters can use Pet Food Express' Find a Friend search option to filter for location, species or even age as they scroll through and learn about adoptable animals from over 145 California-based shelters and rescues. Those who adopt receive a special 20% off coupon for Pet Food Express as a part of the 20/20 program. Once the coupon is redeemed, the adopting organization receives a $20 donation from Pet Food Express. In 2022, the 20/20 program donated over $295,000 to rescues and shelters.

IN-STORE PET FAIR DETAILS

September 1-30: In-Store Petcentric + Adoption Events

All 65 Pet Food Express stores will host petcentric events and a dedicated adoption weekend

Specific store event details can be found online at https://petfair.petfood.express/events

September 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17: Fun, family-friendly events in select stores, such as Gelato Sundae with your Dog, Puppy Yoga, and Kids reading to Kittens. Get the schedule at https://petfair.petfood.express/events .

Fun, family-friendly events in select stores, such as and Get the schedule at . September 23 & 24: Celebration Weekend in all 65 stores

Pet adoptions in each store to find forever homes for lizards and dogs to doves and kittens. Event specifics to come.

Spot's Scavenger Hunt



Help Spot find supplies for his new forever home for a chance to win one of 10 $500 Pet Food Express gift cards during our Big Celebration Weekend!

How to play



How to play





Search for three signs that will be hidden around the store from Sept 23 – 24 that include a QR Code with a special clue







Scan the code to find the clue that will instruct you to take a specific photo with yourself and/or your pet with Spot

– 24 that include a QR Code with a special clue





Include #PFEPetFairEntry and #SpotsScavengerHunt in the caption







Winners will be announced on Monday, Sept 25th







Include #PFEPetFairEntry and #SpotsScavengerHunt in the caption







Winners will be announced on Monday, Sept 25 th



All Pet Food Express shoppers that attend an in-person Pet Fair event will receive a coupon to get 20% off their next in-store and online purchase at www.petfood.express .

VIRTUAL PET FAIR DETAILS

September 1-30: Virtual Pet Adoptions + Educational Seminars

Search for, virtually meet, and adopt rescued animals from 145+ California rescues. https://petfair.petfood.express/adopt

rescues. Connect with product vendors, non-profits, and more at https://petfair.petfood.express

Learn from educational seminars, pre-recorded and with 24/7 access for convenient viewing, including:

Chew School with Tasha Valentin-Jucius of Earth Animal

with of Earth Animal

Feline Behavior & Training with Micah McKechnie CPDT-KA of the East Bay SPCA

with Micah McKechnie CPDT-KA of the East Bay SPCA

Getting Involved in Pet Rescue: Fostering & Volunteering with Samantha Stronge of the San Francisco SPCA

with of the San Francisco SPCA

How to Decide What Pet is Right For You with Izzy Nidetz of Pasadena Humane

with of Pasadena Humane

Pet Nutrition with Hayley Brandy of JustFoodForDogs, Jessica Aron of Primal and Christopher Langellotti of Weruva

with of JustFoodForDogs, of Primal and of Weruva

Pint Sized Predators: Living with Cats with Amy Vargas of Pet Food Express

with of Pet Food Express

Sustainability in the Pet Industry with Gwen Cottle of Open Farm

with of Open Farm

The Importance of Dog Training & Where to Start with Nancy Frensley of Berkeley Humane Train the Bay

with of Berkeley Humane Train the Bay

Understanding Pet Product Labels with Samantha Patterson of Pet Food Express

with of Pet Food Express

Unique Challenges & Joys of Senior Pets with Kristin Hoff of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

with of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation with Alex Elias of Peninsula Humane Society and Chris Beard of Lindsay Wildlife Experience

The 2022 Pet Fair found new homes for 7,214 animals throughout California with PFE donating $180,350 to participating shelter and rescue partners.

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. With a reimagined experience delivered by animal-loving team members, Pet Food Express sells a variety of high quality products that they trust to give their own pets, puts pets above profits, and leads the way as a committed partner to 275+ non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations annually. Shop and learn more at PetFood.Express. Get social on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Sarah Andrus | Pet Food Express | [email protected] | 415.624.5617

