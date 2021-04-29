Statewide tourism leaders spotlight the industry at National Travel & Tourism Press Conference

WHAT: 

Michigan's National Travel & Tourism Week Press Conference
In partnership with the Tourism Industry Coalition of Michigan, Travel Michigan, the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau



WHERE: 

The Pavilion (outdoors) in Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford.
Media Parking map is attached.  Masks must be worn at the Henry Ford.
Restrooms will be available in the Pavilion.



WHEN: 

10:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021



WHY:    

To discuss Michigan's tourism recovery post COVID and highlight safe travel and upcoming events throughout the state.
Keynote speakers:

Dave Lorenz, Travel Michigan
Patricia Mooradian, The Henry Ford
Renee Monforton, Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau
Jennifer Rook, Michigan Retailers Association
Darren Ing, Tourism Industry Association of Michigan

Five-minute lightning talk speakers (remote location feeds):

MC's for the lightning talk:  Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, Under the Radar and Dave Lorenz, Travel Michigan
Bob Lukens, Muskegon County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Patty Janes, Michigan Cares for Tourism
Trevor Tkach, Traverse City Tourism
Whitney Waara, Traverse City Tourism
Linda Hoath, Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau
Tim Ellis, Eagle Radio, Sault Ste. Marie
Annette Rummel, Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau
Christie Bierlein, Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus           

