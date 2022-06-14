Statewide TV Campaign Launched Against Liberal Secretary of State Candidate Pam Anderson Exposing Her Failed Record on Election Integrity

Secretary of State Candidate Pam Anderson has a poor record on election integrity exposed via statewide TV campaign.

BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizens for Election Integrity began airing their statewide television campaign against Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson. The ad highlights Anderson's interesting past including her leading role in assisting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "carefully orchestrated" efforts to influence the 2020 election.

Alongside her anti-Republican work with Zuckerberg, Anderson has a history of opposing transparency and election integrity, including a court case where Anderson violated the Colorado Open Records Act by refusing to hand over public election records. Anderson was forced to pay $94,000 in attorney fees. Anderson also worked with partisan Democrats to enact same day voter registration, which weakened election integrity in Colorado.

Citizens for Election Integrity's spokesman Alex Olson stated, "We are holding Pam Anderson accountable for her anti-Republican history and her reckless disregard for election integrity. Her leftist work with Zuckerberg, lack of transparency as a public servant, and vocal support to weaken election integrity makes her the wrong choice for Secretary of State."

"Put simply, Anderson has a history of weakening election safeguards and hurting Republicans. Coloradans deserve better" Olson continued.

Click here to view the 30 second ad airing statewide entitled "Zuck's Puppet".

www.pamandersonexposed.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Citizens for Election Integrity