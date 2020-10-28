Statflo launches TextKit, a flexible and secure business text messaging platform for customer-facing teams

TextKit's flexibility, security and compliance make business texting a high-performance customer engagement channel for large enterprises

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Statflo, the leading one-to-one business text messaging provider for the telecom industry, has launched TextKit, the newest version of their platform, expanding the platform's functionality across all industries. Powered by a suite of open APIs and SDKs, businesses can easily integrate with TextKit to build flexible messaging experiences for their customers. This new offering from Statflo makes it easy for any business or developer to build a new generation of customer-facing messaging tools that go beyond sending or receiving a simple SMS.

Explaining how TextKit will help customer-facing teams engage, retain, and grow their customer base, Peter Macnee, CEO of Statflo said, "TextKit is all about making the messaging experience simpler and better for our corporate clients. Large enterprises need their tools to be configured according to their unique business needs. We noticed that current solutions in the marketplace are far too rigid, non-compliant with security and privacy laws, and overly complex. This is why we built TextKit with flexibility, compliance, and ease-of-integration as the core pillars of the platform."

Acknowledging that IT leaders are consistently looking to harmonize all systems and software, he further added, "With TextKit, you can connect your existing customer databases and embed existing apps directly within the platform - all with virtually no code. While we made TextKit to be a standalone platform, we also wanted to make it easily embeddable so that any system integrator or independent software vendor can integrate this next-generation of compliant business text messaging in their offering."

Designed with the modern enterprise in mind, TextKit helps businesses:

Do more business over text by providing easy access to marketing, sales, and support tools and apps within a conversation Enforce brand-approved language and provide access to shareable content in every conversation between front-line teams and their customers Go beyond SMS with multi-channel messaging to engage your customers in a single conversation thread across popular messaging channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, RCS, email, and more Eliminate the need for front-line users to toggle between multiple browser tabs or systems by creating a unified view of every customer with consolidated customer data in a single platform

Over the years, Statflo's technology has been enabling customer-facing teams in telecom to engage their customers and create profitable customer relationships through multi-channel outreach. With TextKit, Statflo is extending these same benefits beyond telecom and into the hands of front-line teams in all markets where safe, authentic, one-to-one conversations are core to customer engagement.

About Statflo:

Statflo provides the leading one-to-one business text messaging platform for enterprise front-line teams, trusted by tens of thousands customer-facing employees in regulated industries. Leading brands use Statflo's open APIs and SDKs to create new revenue streams, deploy enterprise-grade messaging, enforce compliance when engaging customers, and adapt instantly to changing markets, all with little to no code.

Visit www.statflo.com to book a free demo of TextKit.

Go to developers.statflo.com to request your free sandbox.

