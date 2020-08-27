Statflo Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification To Intensify Its Commitment To Data Security

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Statflo, the leading one-to-one business text messaging platform, today announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for a second year in a row. This certification has reaffirmed the operational effectiveness and processing integrity of Statflo's systems while cementing its position as a security-conscious business that cares about data privacy.

Designed and developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II is a voluntary certification that applies to all SaaS businesses who store customer data in the cloud. The successful completion of this technical audit certifies that Statflo has established and continues to follow enterprise-grade security procedures pertaining to customer data.

In addition to SOC 2 Type II, Statflo has also successfully passed the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) audit, which is the Canadian law of data privacy.

"At Statflo, we take data security and privacy of customer information very seriously. The SOC 2 Type II and PIPEDA audits reiterate our commitment towards exceeding the privacy and security requirements of all our clients," says Ian Gervais, Vice President of Product at Statflo.

Emphasizing on what SOC 2 Type II means to their customers, he adds, "These certifications require abiding of ongoing internal processes that fall in line with stringent compliance measures. This extra step of successfully completing the voluntary audits shows that we have not only designed systems and controls for data protection, but we also follow the processes continuously - something our customers find comfort in."

The audit, which was conducted by Canada's leading assurance, accounting, tax, and advisor firm BDO, rigorously assessed Statflo on the principles of security, availability, and privacy of customer data. As one of the few companies in the sphere of customer outreach and business text messaging to be SOC2 Type II compliant, Statflo continues to demonstrate their adherence to the protocols surrounding data security and compliance.

"SOC 2 Type II assessment is a thorough exercise to examine if service providers meet specific security and compliance requirements prescribed by the AICPA. By undergoing this exercise, Statflo has checked all the boxes pertaining to data security and put in place well-designed policies and procedures to ensure long-term security of customer information," said Sam Khoury, Partner, National Third-Party Assurance Leader, BDO Canada.

