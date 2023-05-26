Static Media Expands Its Food Vertical Through the Acquisition of Food Republic

26 May, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Static Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of Food Republic, the premier online destination for food and cooking. Food Republic now joins Static Media's family of three food brands – Tasting Table, Daily Meal and Mashed – which reached a combined 17.6 million US unique viewers in March, making it the 7th largest "Lifestyles – Food" audience, according to Comscore*. Static Media also operates a total of twenty properties, including lifestyle, beauty, and entertainment brands such as Women.com, Glam, TheList, HouseDigest, /Film, and Looper.

Originally launched in 2010, Food Republic is a one-stop shop for anyone who loves food and cooking. The brand offers approachable recipes, useful cooking tips, dining advice, drink recommendations, and the latest news from the food industry. It caters to all levels of expertise, ensuring that seasoned home cooks find as much helpful content as those donning an apron for the first time.

Food Republic was founded by chef Marcus Samuelsson and the Samuelsson Group. In 2013, Zero Point Zero Production acquired Food Republic from the Marcus Samuelsson Group.

"We are thrilled to have Food Republic join the Static Media family and welcome the opportunity to elevate this exceptional food brand to new heights. Our commitment to providing our audience with unique and engaging content remains unwavering. With this acquisition, we strengthen our foothold in the culinary landscape, fostering an enriched experience for all," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media.

"Static Media is quickly emerging as a top player in the online food space. I am excited to see how they will grow and shape the future vision of Food Republic," said Lydia Tenaglia of Zero Point Zero.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Lifestyles – Food Category including [M] Static Media Food, March 2023, U.S.

About Static Media
Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company currently owns and operates twenty brands that serve an audience of over 100 million monthly website visitors. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 230 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit: www.static.com.

About Zero Point Zero
Zero Point Zero Production, founded in 2003, is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning production company known for its authentic storytelling. Their portfolio spans television, documentary film, digital, and print, including the globally recognized series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Dedicated to exploring boundaries and challenging audiences, Zero Point Zero produces compelling content that resonates with viewers and addresses pressing issues, demonstrating a commitment to truth and immersive storytelling.

For more information, please visit: www.zeropointzero.com

