Static Media Expands Significant Footprint In Tech, Science, and Entertainment Verticals with Acquisition of TVLine and BGR

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of BGR.com and TVLine.com from Penske Media Corporation. The additions of these brands will further enhance Static Media's diverse portfolio, which currently includes Islands , The List , Tasting Table , House Digest , Chowhound , reaching a combined audience of over 220 million monthly visits.

These acquisitions represent a significant step in strengthening Static Media's foothold in the tech, science, and entertainment verticals.

The additions of these brands will further enhance Static Media's diverse portfolio. Post this

BGR is one of the longest-running mobile and tech sites online, and is a trusted source for tech, science, and entertainment news. BGR provides readers with in-depth analyses, reviews, tips, and expert advice.

TVLine has long been a go-to source for TV enthusiasts. Exclusively covering all things television, TVLine delivers readers breaking TV news, original previews, recaps, interviews and exclusives.

With the acquisition of these sites, Static Media will further align with its goal of expanding TV and entertainment coverage, while extending its reach into the tech and science spaces. TVLine will complement the company's existing platforms, such as SlashFilm and Looper , to increase TV coverage. BGR joins SlashGear and Sciencing in enhancing its authority in the tech and science verticals, while attracting a larger audience.

"Adding BGR and TVLine to the Static Media umbrella is a move we're all extremely excited about," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media. "Acquiring and relaunching these sites broadens our reach in the entertainment, tech, and science verticals, and we're motivated to bolster both brands while maintaining their loyal followings. Our objective is to continue to provide entertaining content, remain a trusted voice, and foster growth that will take these platforms to the next level. We're looking forward to putting our own mark on these brands that will contribute to Static Media's growing brand equity."

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates 30 brands, serving an audience of over 220 million monthly visits. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 200 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit www.static.com .

SOURCE Static Media Inc.