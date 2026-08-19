Static Media Welcomes Mom.com, An Acquisition Growing Its Lifestyle Presence

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is excited to announce the acquisition of the distinguished parenting brand, Mom.com, a digital platform devoted to all seasons of motherhood.

Previously owned by Bright Mountain Media, Mom.com joins Static Media's extensive portfolio of prominent brands, including Tasting Table, House Digest, Chowhound, Islands, TVLine and recently acquired Engadget, reaching a combined audience of over 220 million monthly visits.

With this acquisition, Mom.com becomes Static Media's first brand solely dedicated to parenting. Post this

Mom.com has long been a go-to pillar of support for those navigating their parenthood journey, providing readers with the latest in parenting news, entertainment, gear recommendations, and expert advice. Whether you're trying to start a family, expecting, or deep in the trenches of motherhood, its mission is to meet you where you are and provide an encouraging community to help parents raise happy, kind, and confident children.

With this acquisition, Mom.com becomes Static Media's first brand solely dedicated to parenting, while broadening its scope within the lifestyle vertical. Mom.com joins Static Media's distinguished collection of brands, such as Women, The List, Nicki Swift, Glam, and Health Digest, extending its influence in the lifestyle vertical and attracting a larger audience.

"Bringing Mom.com into the Static Media fold is really exciting for us," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media. "This acquisition complements our lifestyle brands perfectly, while also carving out its own lane, tapping into a new sector of the vertical. Our goal with Mom.com is to deepen reader engagement and continue publishing trusted content that resonates with moms throughout each chapter of motherhood."

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates 33 brands, serving an audience of over 220 million monthly visits. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 200 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit www.static.com.

SOURCE Static Media Inc.