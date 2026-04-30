Static Media Acquires Engadget, Enhancing Scope in Tech Vertical

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the renowned tech brand, Engadget.com, a long-standing digital platform for technology enthusiasts.

Previously owned by Yahoo, Engadget joins Static Media's multifaceted portfolio of established brands, including The List, Tasting Table, House Digest, Chowhound, Islands, and recently acquired TVLine, reaching a combined audience of over 220 million monthly visits.

The acquisition of Engadget strengthens Static Media's depth and credibility in the tech and auto vertical. Post this

Founded in 2004, Engadget is a popular site known for its extensive, human-centered, daily coverage of consumer technology. Its mission is to help readers understand what technology means for their everyday lives. Engadget offers readers in-depth reviews, expert guidance, and the latest in tech news.

The acquisition of Engadget represents an important step in strengthening Static Media's depth and credibility in the tech and auto vertical. Engadget joins SlashGear, and recently acquired brands Jalopnik and BGR. Static Media plans to continue investing in the brand, retain Engadget's current editorial team, and expand on its world-class product reviews and event coverage.

"We're eager to move ahead with the acquisition of Engadget and welcome this long-trusted brand into our diverse portfolio," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media. "We are highly committed to maintaining the existing editorial voice readers have grown to love over the years while investing further into what makes Engadget great. Ultimately, Engadget feels like a natural fit for Static Media, as we further establish our strong presence in tech."

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates 32 brands, serving an audience of over 220 million monthly visits. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 200 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit www.static.com.

SOURCE Static Media Inc.