Static Mixer Market to Record 4.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Custom-Designed Mixers Gaining Prominence to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The static mixer market covers the following areas:

Static Mixer Market - Drivers & Challenges

The static mixer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies custom-designed mixers gaining prominence as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. With customized mixers, end-users can seamlessly integrate mixers with their processing line. Besides them realizing the long-term benefits of it, the push from vendors in the market has also greatly catalyzed the adoption of customized mixers. Several vendors are providing additional services along with them. For instance, ROSS introduced a new mixing and turnkey system, which has the capability to extrude finished products into strands. Thus, the adoption of customized mixers is expected to move beyond the F&B industry to other end-user industries, and eventually, it will catalyze the growth of the static mixers market during the forecast period.

However, the fluctuation in raw material prices is another factor supporting the static mixer market growth. Among the raw materials, steel is chiefly used in the construction of mixers besides the use of raw materials such as copper, stainless steel, cast iron, aluminum, brass, and bronze. These raw materials are used in other industrial applications besides being used in the manufacturing of mixers. This implies that any change in demand from other industries can impact the raw material price for mixer manufacturers. In mixing applications, specialized materials are required to prevent corrosion formation and the growth of contaminants. For instance, steel is one of the most used raw materials to manufacture mixers for sanitary applications. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Static Mixer Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Static Mixer Market is segmented by Application (Laminar flow and Turbulent flow), End-user (Oil and gas, Chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, Water and wastewater, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, US, China, Germany, India, and the UK).

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the static mixer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Government scrutiny regarding food quality will facilitate the static mixer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the static mixer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Government scrutiny regarding food quality will facilitate the static mixer market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The static mixer market share growth by the laminar flow segment will be significant for revenue generation. Most of the applications that require the in-line mixing of two or more highly viscous fluid streams at a low velocity use static mixers with the laminar flow. In-line static mixers are used to induce some turbulence and cause lateral mixing. The food and beverage, oil and gas, and cosmetic industries are some of the industries that extensively use in-line static mixers for laminar flow applications. Thus, the growth of these industries is expected to increase the demand for static mixers during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Commercial Building Automation Systems Market -The commercial building automation systems market share is expected to increase by USD 18.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98%. Download a free sample now!

The industrial peristaltic pumps market share is expected to increase by USD 520.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%. Download a free sample now!

Static Mixer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 264.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Admix Inc., Antylia Scientific, EESIFLO Europe sro, Flexachem, Fuel Tech Inc., Koflo Corp., Komax Systems, Lenntech BV, Mott Corp., NanTong Hennly Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., NOV Inc., Primix BV, PROMIX Solutions AG, SPX FLOW Inc., Stamixco AG, Statiflo Group, Sulzer Ltd., Verder Liquids BV, Westfall Manufacturing Co., and ZelenTech Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Laminar flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Laminar flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Laminar flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Laminar flow - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Laminar flow - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Turbulent flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Turbulent flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Turbulent flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Turbulent flow - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Turbulent flow - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Antylia Scientific

Exhibit 115: Antylia Scientific - Overview



Exhibit 116: Antylia Scientific - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Antylia Scientific - Key news



Exhibit 118: Antylia Scientific - Key offerings

11.4 EESIFLO Europe sro

Exhibit 119: EESIFLO Europe sro - Overview



Exhibit 120: EESIFLO Europe sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: EESIFLO Europe sro - Key offerings

11.5 Fuel Tech Inc.

Exhibit 122: Fuel Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Fuel Tech Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Fuel Tech Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Fuel Tech Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Koflo Corp.

Exhibit 126: Koflo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Koflo Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Koflo Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 Lenntech BV

Exhibit 129: Lenntech BV - Overview



Exhibit 130: Lenntech BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Lenntech BV - Key offerings

11.8 Mott Corp.

Exhibit 132: Mott Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Mott Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Mott Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Nordson Corp.

Exhibit 135: Nordson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Nordson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Nordson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Nordson Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 139: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Statiflo Group

Exhibit 143: Statiflo Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Statiflo Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Statiflo Group - Key offerings

11.12 Sulzer Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Sulzer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sulzer Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Sulzer Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Sulzer Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio