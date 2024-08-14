StaticWorx, Inc. Makes Fifth Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List

Inc5000 Honor Roll: One of America's Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies

WILLISTON, Vt., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StaticWorx, Inc., a manufacturer of electrostatic discharge-control (ESD) flooring, is honored to be named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S. The Inc5000 list, released annually by Inc. magazine, showcases the most successful and dynamic privately-owned companies in America. Businesses such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known enterprises have gained their first national exposure as Inc5000 honorees.

This exclusive recognition is a testament to StaticWorx's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and focus on problem solving. "We are immensely proud and honored to be listed among the Inc. 5000," said Dave Long, Founder and CEO of StaticWorx, Inc. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, along with the support of our customers and partners."

The company has grown 113% since 2020. This level of growth after almost 20 years is rare, Long said. Significant growth, particular for a mature business requires not only top products, but top-line customer service, streamlined processes, team work, passion, technical competency, reliability and, Long points out, "genuinely positive, memorable interactions with clients, partners and suppliers."

Since its founding in 2007, StaticWorx has focused on education and problem solving, achieved through active listening and technical expertise. Most flooring companies offer a product line and try to fit applications to their line. StaticWorx considers a prospective project not as flooring to be sold but a problem that needs to be solved. This approach encompasses all aspects of a project from familiarizing the client or architect with industry standards and specifications, to reviewing their objectives and goals, and providing advice and support from product selection through installation.

Referring to a project for a 30,000 square-foot microelectronics lab, Paul Meyer, AIA, Partner at WorkPlace Architecture + Design, said, "…our team worked with StaticWorx…to create the perfect ESD flooring solution for our client—blending required performance… aesthetics and cost. The research and technical resources that StaticWorx provided helped to inform our team and client of the pros and cons of various ESD flooring solutions, and ultimately, guided in flooring specification."

As a fifth-time honoree, StaticWorx has secured a place on the Inc.5000 honor roll. According to Inc. Magazine, since the inception of its list in 1982, only 4% of honorees have made Inc5000 five times.

About StaticWorx, Inc.

StaticWorx is a Vermont-based supplier of ESD flooring and related ESD-control products that protect electronic components from damage due to random electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD poses a threat to every industry that manufactures, services, or relies on complex electronic equipment. Key industries/applications include: electronics manufacturing, test and R&D, SMT facilities, clean rooms, labs, utilities, robotics, TRACON, military bases, DOD, Department of Homeland Security, FAA flight towers, financial institutions, media centers and many others.

Founded in 2007, StaticWorx quickly became known for its innovation as well as its dedication to transparency within the industry. As industry leaders, StaticWorx recognizes the responsibility to serve, enlighten and educate clients, architects and designers as well as the community at large.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Terri Long

Marketing Director

StaticWorx, Inc.

617-923-2000

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The Inc5000 recognition does not constitute an endorsement by Inc. magazine of StaticWorx products or services.

SOURCE StaticWorx, Inc.