Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market to record USD 581.49 Mn growth | Honeycomb catalyst segment to generate maximum growth opportunities | Technavio

Apr 18, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stationary emission control catalyst market size is expected to increase by USD 581.49 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 6.25% in 2022 and the growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the stringent emission control regulations to drive the emission control catalysts market. In addition, increasing awareness about rising carbon emissions and increasing thermal power production capacity in China and India will also promote growth. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost associated with stationary emission control catalysts will hinder the growth of the market.
Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market: Segment Highlights
- By type, the market is analyzed across segments such as honeycomb catalyst, plate catalyst, and corrugated catalyst.
- The honeycomb catalyst segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021.
- The demand for honeycomb catalysts in various applications owing to properties such as low density, high surface area per unit volume, good heat and mass transfer properties are driving the growth of the segment.
- Also, the increasing use of honeycomb catalysts in applications such as industrial and power generation is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
- 45% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.
- The introduction of various government mandates on emission standards will be driving the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
- Germany and the UK are the key markets for stationary emission control catalysts in Europe.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. The market includes vendors that have significant financial resources. Most of the large and established vendors sell and distribute their products extensively to customers across the world, and most of the small vendors are concentrated in the regional and local markets. Vendors compete on parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, technology, and distribution channels.
Notes:
- The stationary emission control catalyst market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period.
- The stationary emission control catalyst market is segmented by Type (Honeycomb catalyst, Plate catalyst, and Corrugated catalyst), Application (Power generation, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AeriNOx Inc., BASF SE, Bosal Nederland BV, Cataler Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Corning Inc., DCL International Inc., Ecopoint Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH, Johnson Matthey Plc, Nett Technologies Inc., Shell plc, Solvay SA, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, and Zeolyst International.
|
Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 581.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.25
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AeriNOx Inc., BASF SE, Bosal Nederland BV, Cataler Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Corning Inc., DCL International Inc., Ecopoint Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH, Johnson Matthey Plc, Nett Technologies Inc., Shell plc, Solvay SA, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, and Zeolyst International
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
