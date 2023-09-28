Stationary Segment Leads Growth with 28.6% CAGR in Floating Solar Panels Market: Key Players Include Kyocera and First Solar

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Solar Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest report on the global Floating Solar Panels market reveals remarkable growth prospects in the renewable energy sector. In 2022, the market was estimated at 2.6 Thousand MW and is expected to soar to an impressive 18.6 Thousand MW by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 28.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, influencing industry trends, and competitive landscapes. It equips businesses with critical information for strategic decision-making. Geographical markets including the U.S., China, Asia-Pacific, and Europe have been meticulously evaluated, presenting a clear understanding of potential growth opportunities in these regions.

Key Segments and Growth Projections

The Stationary segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 28.6%, reaching 15.8 Thousand MW by the end of the analysis period.

The Tracking segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 25.5% over the next eight years.

Leading Competitors

The report profiles 43 leading competitors in the Floating Solar Panels market. Notable players include Kyocera Corporation, First Solar, Inc., Tata Group, and JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., among others. This valuable data allows businesses to effectively benchmark their strategies and stay competitive in the market.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is on an upward trajectory, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. Despite some challenges such as uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict and inflation concerns, countries like the United States, China, and India are poised for significant economic expansion. India, in particular, is on track to emerge as a US trillion economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

While corporate investments may face some headwinds due to inflation worries and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies is expected to reverse this sentiment. Technologies like generative AI, quantum technologies, and renewables hold immense potential to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic market environment, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities amidst the challenges.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Clean Technologies Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

A Green Recovery is On the Agenda for Most Countries Worldwide: The New Normal in Global Clean Technologies Market by Major Geographies Analyzed by Annual % Growth for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Sharpens the Focus on the Environment

What's In-Store for Renewable Resources?

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Floating Solar Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Floating Photovoltaic (FPV) Systems: A Prelude

An Introduction to Floating Solar Panels

History and the Future

Floating PVs: More Advantages over Land-Based Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Floating Solar Panels Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Stationary, and Tracking

Regional Analysis

World Floating Solar Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Europe , USA , and Rest of World

, , , , and Rest of World Asia : The Juggernaut

: The Juggernaut Japan : The Leader in Floating Solar Power Generation

: The Leader in Floating Solar Power Generation China Launches the World's Biggest Floating Solar Plant

India Commissions the Country's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant

Thailand's 'Largest' Project is Up and Running

'Largest' Project is Up and Running The US Solar Power Industry Looking Up To FPVs

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Floating Solar Panels Technology: Highly Efficient than Land Based Solar Plants

Environmental Concerns and Floating Solar

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Significance of Floating Solar Power Plants in Cooling Down Lakes in the face of Climate Change

Floating Solar Panels and the Use of Reservoirs and Manmade Water Bodies

Floating Solar System Plays Pivotal Role in Cleaning Water

Offshore Floating Solar: A Potential Solar Energy Generation Medium in High Seas

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Market Momentum

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of Total Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China , India , Latin America , and North America over the Period 2010-2030

, , , and over the Period 2010-2030 Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of FPVs

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

Distributed Generation Complemented with FPVs: Futuristic Enabler of Smart Cities

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Floating Solar Panels

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Challenges and Issues

Challenges Faced by Designers of Floating Solar Panels

Installation of Floating PVs versus Other Photovoltaic Systems

