Stationhead Grows by More Than 300% During Q2 2021 - Active Users Triple, Engagement More Than Doubles

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stationhead, the social-audio platform reinventing live radio, today announced metrics detailing the Company's exponential growth with active users tripling to over 1,600,000 during Q2, 2021. This is a growth rate of 10x compared to the previous quarter. Stationhead has revolutionized and democratized the way audio content is created and consumed, providing the ability for anyone to become a host of their own audio show.

Stationhead's more than 1,600,000 users are located in 186 countries around the world and average over 1 hour and 39 minutes engagement a day, while connecting on the topics and tracks they're most passionate about.

"We saw Stationhead come into its own during Q2 with the platform shattering every measurable metric and giving birth to a new generation of audio creators. Our growth has been sustained and organic which underscores the platform's value and Stationhead's level of stickiness within the social-audio space and our hosts," said Ryan Star, CEO and co-founder of Stationhead. "We've built Stationhead to be the future of radio, and it's great to see that vision playing out."

Stationhead's growth has been fueled by a community of creators with the platform rapidly becoming the go-to gathering place for international fandoms looking to celebrate their favorite artists and tracks. During Q2, artists such as Cardi B, Offset, City Girls, Normani, and Camila Cabello dropped into live shows to chat with fans and share career updates. Additionally, from May 25-26, Stationhead hosted the largest live, social audio streaming party to support the release of BTS's newest single 'Butter'. This record breaking, multi-day event engaged more than 1,000,000 fans (240,000 concurrently on 5/25) and drove over 5.4M certified streams of the single on Spotify and Apple Music, driving it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"With Stationhead now hosting live-events at a scale that has been historically impossible on legacy platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, we've proven the strength of Stationhead's technology," said Murray Levison, COO of Stationhead. "Stationhead has always been about removing the limitations that have existed for too long in audio, and we're now delivering that promise on every front."

Stationhead continues to prove itself to be a lucrative partner for record labels and recording artists, helping drive BTS's Butter and Cardi B's UP to #1 on the Billboard Charts. The platform's partnerships with Spotify and Apple Music allow for royalties to be captured by labels and artists whenever any of the 70M+ songs available to hosts are played.

During Q2, Stationhead maintained its leadership position against the broader social media competitive set, with average user engagement time of 1 hour 39 minutes a day, eclipsing Twitter, Instagram and TikTok and Pinterest.

About Stationhead

Stationhead is the future of live-hosted social audio. With the Stationhead app, anyone can become a radio host and connect with friends and fans around the world. Hosts can play their favorite music and choose from more than 70M songs without copyright restriction, thanks to integration with Apple Music and Spotify. Seamlessly marry chat and music with Stationhead's ability to take live-calls or co-host shows with other members. For those looking to support their favorite creators or generate revenue from their own fan bases, Stationhead allows in-app tipping and supports engagement between subscribers via live commenting and direct messaging. Stationhead is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores as well as on the Web.

