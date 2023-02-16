Statistics for Process Control Virtual Seminar (February 23, 2023): Six Hour Seminar on Quality Management Through Statistics

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Statistics for Process Control" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 6-hour virtual seminar includes a presentation of the steps and techniques used to quantify variability in manufacturing processes, and to assure quality products.



All processes exhibit intrinsic variation. However, sometimes the variation is excessive and this hinders the ability to achieve reliable measurements and desired results. Statistical process control (SPC) and statistical quality control (SQC) allow us to control the functions of our processes (input) and the quality of our product (output) by providing tangible tools for monitoring and testing.



The concepts and information presented will be mainly concerned with statistical process control: obtaining monitoring information (data) that is objective, unbiased, and useful for decision making.



Process and quality control are important for a company's reputation. A good system of processing and quality checks reduce costs associated with production waste and re-work due to defects, and allows a company to deliver products that are high in quality. Many industries are also required to have a good quality management system in place to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities.



The objective of the seminar is to provide information that can be used immediately by personnel involved in production operations, and by supervisors and management in decision making. Although the presentation involves use of statistical techniques, presentation of statistical theory will be limited to only what is needed by the attendees to understand and implement processes and monitoring tools within the statistical framework.



Presented examples will include an emphasis on the manufacturing processes and quality assurance needs of product in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.



Process and quality control are constantly evolving. Therefore, historical concepts, current trends and regulatory requirements will be discussed. The presentation of statistical charts and analyses, graphical techniques for planning, trouble-shooting and problem solving will also be presented. Minitab statistical software will be used to demonstrate data collection and input, and how to build and interpret various process control charts for both attributes and variables data. The seminar will also include the use of Minitab to develop attributes and variables sampling plans for quality assurance and acceptance. A handout and dataset will be provided to attendees so they may work hands-on with the information presented in the seminar.



Who will Benefit:

Quality assurance (QA) engineers

Quality control (QC) engineers

R&D engineers

Process control personnel

Manufacturing/Industrial personnel

Manufacturing/Industrial personnel

Production supervisors

Management personnel of processing facilities

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 - February 23rd, 2023 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM PST)



It's a System! Elements of Quality Management

Deming 14 points for total quality management

Dr. Ishikawa, seven quality control tools (7-QC) and supplementals (7-SUPP)

Pareto principle (80/20 rule)

Shewhart (Plan, Do, Study, Act)

Regulatory Requirements in Quality Management

FDA Quality System Regulation (QSR)

ISO 13485:2016

IS 9001:2015

Harmonization of regulations with FDA guidance/regulations

Statistical basics

Descriptive and Graphical Techniques

Normal Distribution

Histograms

Scatterplots

Pareto charts

Cause and effect (fishbone) diagrams

Defect concentration diagrams

Statistical Process Control: The ABC's of Control Charts

Elements of a control chart

Control Charts for Discrete Data

c chart

u chart

p chart

np chart

Control Charts for Continuous Data

X-bar chart

R chart

I chart

MR chart

Combined charts (Xbar-R, I-MR)

More Control Charts

Classical Shewhart control charts

Cumulative Sum (CUSUM) charts

Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) charts

Hotelling (multivariate) control charts

Speakers:



Elaine Eisenbeisz

Owner & Principal

Omega Statistics



Elaine Eisenbeisz is a private practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutions for industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine received her Master's Certification in Applied Statistcs from Texas A&M, and is currently finishing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xwzls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets