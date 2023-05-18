Statistics on Global Plastic Waste Management Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 46.87 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.50% - Industry Trends, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global plastic waste management market size is valued at USD 36.87 billion in 2022 and is likely to surpass USD 46.87 billion from 2023-2030.

Plastic Waste Management Market: Overview

Plastic waste is the accumulation of plastic objects on the earth's surface, largely affecting humans, wildlife & their habitat. It is the amount of waste that is not recycled yet and is in unregulated dump sites or landfills. However, this non-recycled waste enters our living environment and damages our ecosystem. Plastic degrades slowly owing to its chemical nature.

Therefore, it is a major obstruction in front of society and the government. However, the growing awareness among people regarding the management of plastic waste is expected to help in overcoming such a big challenge.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global plastic waste management market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.50% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global plastic waste management market size was valued at around USD 36.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 46.87 billion by 2030.

The growing usage of plastic is likely to boost the plastic waste management market growth.

Based on the service type, the recycling segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the polymer type, the polypropylene segment dominates the global market

Based on the source, the residential segment holds the largest share of the global market

Based on the end users, the packaging segment accounts for the largest global market share

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Service Type ( Landfills, Incinerations, Recycling, And Collection), By Polymer Type (Terephthalate, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, And Polypropylene), By Source (Industrial, Commercial, And Residential), By End Users (Consumer Products, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Building & Construction, Textile, And Packaging), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Growth Drivers

The growing usage of plastic is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

The global plastic market is likely to grow significantly due to the growing plastic waste. Plastic waste is increasing globally because of its wide number of applications in different sectors due to its unique property and chemical nature. But, such surging usages are piling up plastic waste as it is a non-degradable substance. As a result, it leads to increased greenhouse emissions, causing several global ecological issues. Consequently, the requirement for proper plastic waste disposal and management is likely to boost the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of initiatives on national and international levels will pave the way for a positive growth trajectory in the global market. Many food and beverage firms, as a part of their new sustainable strategy, are shifting their focus on accelerating the adoption of recycled waste in their bottles. The growing global urbanization and industrialization are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global market.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Restraints

Increasing cost of plastic waste disposal procedures is expected to impede market growth.

The high cost of recycling plastic waste is likely to impede the growth of the global plastic waste management market. Separating plastic from different types of waste streams is complicated, time-consuming, and costly, particularly when compared to the production of new plastic elements. Therefore, it is likely to slow down the growth of the global market.

Plastic Waste Management Market: Opportunities

Growing regulations and partnerships are expected to create several lucrative growth opportunities.

The private and public sectors are taking several initiatives to partner with each other to manage the piled-up plastic waste in the environment, which is anticipated to open new growth opportunities in the plastic waste management industry. Additionally, the strict rules and regulations imposed by the government to efficiently manage the growing plastic waste and dispose of toxic materials will also boost the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Plastic Waste Management Market: Challenges

The lack of a proper framework for collection and segregation is a huge challenge in the global market.

The companies serving in the plastic waste management industry face a major drawback due to the absence of a proper framework for waste disposal and collection process. Improper waste disposal poses a severe impact on the people living near landfills and dump sites. Incomplete waste disposal causes several health-related problems like reproductive issues, growth disorders, respiratory issues, blood infections, skin irritations, etc.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Segmentation

The global market can be segmented into service type, polymer type, source, end users, and region.

By service type, the market can be segmented into landfills, incinerations, recycling, and collection. The recycling segment accounts for the largest share of the global plastic waste management market due to the improved recycling infrastructure and strict government rules and regulations. Recycled plastic waste is used to manufacture diverse applications like bottles, containers, bags, films, carpets, and cloths. The collection segment is also expected to see huge growth in the coming years due to increasing plastic collection services in industrial, commercial, and residential areas.

By polymer type, the plastic waste management market can be segmented into terephthalate, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. The polypropylene segment dominates the global market due to its unique properties like weldability, fatigue, and chemical resistance. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) accounts for the second largest share of the global market due to its high recyclability nature. LDPE is used to manufacture flexible items like stretch films, toys, container lids, and squeezable bottles.

By source, the plastic waste management industry can be segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment holds the largest share of the global market due to its rising population and increasing urbanization. The commercial segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing commercial zones like restaurants, hotels, office buildings, hospitals, and educational institutes.

By end-user segment, the market can be segmented into electrical & electronics, building & construction, transportation, consumer product, textile, and packaging. The packaging segment accounts for the largest global market share due to the high demand for packaging items to display information, protect, transport, and preserve. The textiles segment is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period due to its surging applications in tenter frames, looms, templates, etc.

List of Key Players in Plastic Waste Management Market:

Clean Harbors Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

Suez Environnement Company

Waste Management Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A

Remondis SE & Co. K.G.

Stericycle

Covanta Holding Corporation

Biffa

The WasteCare Group

TerraCycle

Vadeb Global Ltd.

4G Recycling Inc.

Reprocesses Plastic Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Plastic Waste Management Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Plastic Waste Management Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Plastic Waste Management Market Industry?

What segments does the Plastic Waste Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plastic Waste Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 36.87 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 46.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.5% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Service Type, Polymer Type, Source, End Users, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Clean Harbors Inc., Republic Services Inc., Suez Environnement Company, Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A, Remondis SE & Co. K.G., Stericycle, Covanta Holding Corporation, Biffa, The WasteCare Group, TerraCycle, Vadeb Global Ltd., 4G Recycling Inc., Reprocesses Plastic Inc, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/plastic-waste-management-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to lead the global market during the projected period.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global plastic waste management market due to the growing industrialization and strict regulations regarding proper plastic waste disposal in the region. Also, the growing awareness among people regarding plastic waste management, along with the increasing disposable income of the people in the region, like China, Japan, and India, is further supporting the growth of the regional market.

North America is anticipated to see huge growth in the global plastic waste management market due to the surging initiatives to control the carbon footprints caused by growing plastic waste. Also, the presence of leading market players in the region will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The US is the largest waste provider to other regions for waste recycling and disposal.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market is segmented as follows:

Plastic Waste Management Market: By Service Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Landfills

Incinerations

Recycling

Collection

Plastic Waste Management Market: By Polymer Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Plastic Waste Management Market: By Source Outlook (2023-2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Plastic Waste Management Market: By End Users Outlook (2023-2030)

Consumer Products

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Building & Construction

Textile

Packaging

Plastic Waste Management Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

