Statistics on Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 6.41 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global pressure ulcers treatment market was worth around USD 4.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6.41 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.10 percent over the forecast period.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Overview

The pressure ulcer treatment industry would benefit from increased awareness campaigns about the availability of various treatment methods. Because of increased skin fragility and thinning of the cell layers, as well as decreased capillary density and cell growth, the aging population is more sensitive to skin wounds, resulting in a delayed healing process. Pressure ulcers are projected to increase due to an aging population and obese patients. Rising red activities, significant unmet demands, and the advancement of therapy & diagnostic technologies will present the pressure ulcer treatment market with attractive chances. With a growing understanding of the adverse effects pressure ulcers have on patients' health and quality of life, the global market for pressure ulcer therapy is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, as new technologies develop to assist the healthcare industry digital components of infection prevention systems are becoming increasingly popular.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.10 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 4.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 6.41 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly Billion by 2028. Rising investments by market players in North America regions, as well as clinical trials and pilot testing, are supporting the expansion of the pressure ulcer therapy sector in these areas.

regions, as well as clinical trials and pilot testing, are supporting the expansion of the pressure ulcer therapy sector in these areas. The pressure ulcer treatment market in North America is expected to be driven by an older population and a high frequency of pressure ulcers among the elderly.

is expected to be driven by an older population and a high frequency of pressure ulcers among the elderly. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increased domestic involvement, significant technological progress in the medical business, and better healthcare infrastructure.

regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increased domestic involvement, significant technological progress in the medical business, and better healthcare infrastructure. Globally known entities committed to the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries, such as the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), have created prospects for growth in the market, lowering the burden of bed sores and prolonged hospital stays.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market By Wound (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4), By Treatment (Inward Pressure Ulcers Treatment and Outward Pressure Ulcers Treatment), By End-Use (Hospital In-patient Settings, Hospital Out-patient Settings, Community Healthcare Centers, and Home Care Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Rising awareness is likely to pave the way for global market growth.

A significant driver in the global market is increased awareness of pressure ulcers. Globally known entities committed to the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries, such as the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), have created prospects for growth in the market, lowering the burden of bed sores and prolonged hospital stays. Furthermore, government leaders in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have supported MNCs and start-ups investing in the medical and biotechnology industries.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Restraints

The high cost of treatment may hamper the market growth.

The high cost of pressure ulcer treatment is due to the use of high-tech technologies, which has a higher cost of maintenance in low-income countries, takes up critical nursing time, and has a massive effect on a hospital's performance ranking. As a result, treatment becomes increasingly unaffordable, which may limit the market expansion and pose significant challenges in the global pressure ulcer treatment market over the projection period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Opportunities

Growing medical tourism practice to bring significant opportunities in the global market growth.

Medical tourism also allows people to receive high-quality care in well-established medical facilities. Medical tourism is rapidly expanding in Asia. In developing countries, it is cost-effective and provides affordable treatment alternatives, prompt services, high-quality medical care & treatment facilities, well-connected planes, and excellent communication services. As medical tourism grows in undeveloped countries, there are more opportunities for selling pressure ulcer devices in those areas.

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pressure ulcers treatment market is segregated based on wound, treatment, end-use, and region.

By wound, the market is classified into stage 1, stage 2, stage 3 and stage 4.

By treatment, the market is classified into inward pressure ulcers treatment and outward pressure ulcers treatment.

By end-use, the market is classified into hospital in-patient settings, hospital out-patient settings, community healthcare centres, and home care centres. The hospital in-patient settings segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 40 percent of global revenue. The hospital in-patient setting segment is expected to have a dominant pressure ulcer treatment market share during the forecast period due to higher adoption rates of pressure ulcer treatment options in hospitals, the presence of required facility skilled staff, and increasing patient preference for hospitals due to favorable policies.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

List of Key Players in Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market:

Smith & Nephew plc

Integra Life Sciences

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Moonlike Health Care AB

Essity Katabolic

Cardinal Health

3M

B. Braun Melungeon AG

Acuity L.P.Inc

Coloplast Group

Connate Group plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Industry?

What segments does the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.50 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6.41 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Moonlike Health Care AB, Essity Katabolic, Cardinal Health, 3M, B. Braun Melungeon AG, Acuity L.P., Inc, Coloplast Group, Connate Group plc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3784

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Michelin released MICHELIN Air Prone at the Intensive Care Show 2022, a novel air cushion package created for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

, Michelin released MICHELIN Air Prone at the Intensive Care Show 2022, a novel air cushion package created for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In January 2021 , Osiris Therapeutics, a company that produces skin and bone substitutes and specializes in regenerative medicine, was acquired by Smith & Nephew Plc.

Regional Dominance:

Rising investments are likely to help North America dominate the global market

North America dominates the global pressure ulcers treatment market during the forecast period. Rising investments by market players in these regions, as well as clinical trials and pilot testing, are supporting the expansion of the pressure ulcer therapy sector in these areas. Furthermore, the country's high establishment of nursing care facilities has boosted the market position. The pressure ulcer treatment market in North America is expected to be driven by an older population and a high frequency of pressure ulcers among the elderly.

Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increased domestic involvement, significant technological progress in the medical business, and better healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, demand for sealants, devices, and dressings is expected to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: By Wound Outlook (2022-2028)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: By Treatment Outlook (2022-2028)

Inward Pressure Ulcers Treatment

Outward Pressure Ulcers Treatment

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospital In-patient Settings

Hospital Out-patient Settings

Community Healthcare Centers

Home Care Centers.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Neurodegenerative Disease Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global neurodegenerative disease market was worth around USD 39892.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 47911.88 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1% over the forecast period.

The global neurodegenerative disease market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1% over the forecast period. Canes and Crutches Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global canes and crutches market was worth around USD 882.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1022.59 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.20 percent over the forecast period.

The global canes and crutches market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.20 percent over the forecast period. Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global endoluminal suturing devices market was worth around USD 45.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 88.06 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.80 percent over the forecast period.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://techpru.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research