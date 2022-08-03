Statistics Report: Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1819.2 Million by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global drug-coated balloons market size was worth around USD 782.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,819.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.1% over the forecast period.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: Overview

Drug-coating balloons are semi-compliant angioplasty balloons with anti-proliferative drugs coated on one or both sides. After balloon inflation, which is normally done at low pressures, the balloons are disseminated in the blood vessel walls. These balloons eliminate the need for repeated vascularization and significantly reduce cellularity. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the geriatric population as a result of contaminated food, booming research & development in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and an advanced healthcare infrastructure will propel the growth of the global drug-coated balloons market. Additionally, the market for drug-coated balloons is anticipated to grow due to rising government initiatives, increased research & development, and raising public awareness of cardiac ailments. The global market for drug-coated balloons is expected to expand gradually, nonetheless, due to the high cost of procedures and materials, as well as the stringent regulatory restrictions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Drug-Coated Balloons Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Drug-Coated Balloons Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Drug-Coated Balloons Market was valued at approximately USD 782.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1819.2 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Growing product advancements, an aging population, and an increase in vascular disease rates all contribute to the rise of the drug-coated balloon in the healthcare market.

By indication, peripheral artery disease (PAD) accounted for more than 81% of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue dominating the segment during forecast period.

By drug type, paclitaxel devices have the largest market share since they are both safe and effective in treating CVDs, AV, and urological issues.

The rising rates of obesity, unhealthy lifestyle choices, an aging population, the presence of influential figures, and high spending potential, the region has been experiencing an increase in cardiac problems.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Drug-Coated Balloons Market By Indication (PAD, CAD, and Others), By Drug Type (Paclitaxel and Sirolimus), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, and Freestanding Cath Labs), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: Growth Drivers

Growing uses of drug-coated balloons in healthcare is predicted to fuel market growth.

Drug-coated balloons are a new technique that has made it possible to treat many chronic ailments, including peripheral vascular disorders and cardiovascular conditions. Through cutting-edge goods and technologies, advances in medical procedures have made the treatment of blood vessel blockages easier. The market for drug-coated balloons is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of vascular disorders like heart, peripheral, and neurovascular, among others. For instance, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is rapidly increasing. Numerous variables, including obesity, a decline in physical activity, elevated stress levels, and a lifestyle change, have contributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Such incidences are predicted to continue rising over the course of the forecast period, thus, encouraging growth of the global drug-coated balloons market.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: Restraints

Growing alternatives to the use of drug-coated balloons will hamper the growth of the market.

When compared to surgical treatment, which is frequently more expensive, percutaneous therapy is commonly preferred. For instance, a straightforward femoropopliteal bypass operation results in hospital and doctor fees of about USD 20,000. In addition, the cost would be significantly higher if there were any postoperative complications, such as infection. This factor will hamper the global drug-coated balloons market's growth due to the availability of lower-cost alternatives.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: Opportunities

Rising government and private sector initiatives drives new opportunities for the market.

As technology developed and healthcare research blossomed during the past ten years, the healthcare infrastructure underwent substantial changes. Through various initiatives, several governmental and commercial factors are making significant efforts to lower the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Governments and medical professionals have started educating the general public about PAD in industrialized countries. In September, the US marks "PAD Awareness Month." During this, medical device companies, physicians, payers, and healthcare professionals all participate. They try to educate individuals about the adverse effects of PAD and how to manage it during the awareness campaign. In addition, research teams are receiving money from several government organizations to assist them in creating drug-coated balloons that are more effective at treating cardiovascular diseases. This is projected to increase demand for drug-coated balloons worldwide in the upcoming years.

Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market: Segmentation

The global drug-coated balloons market is segregated on the basis of indication, drug type, end-user, and region.

Based on indication, the market is divided into peripheral artery disease (PAD), coronary artery disease (CAD), and others. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) made up more than 81% of the market in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate the segment over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the use of drug-coated balloons (DCB) for treating PAD is mainly attributable to the availability of good clinical data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of DCB technology. Since the bulk of DCB devices is commercially available for PAD indication, this sector accounts for the most significant share. The market is further expanding due to factors such as the rapid growth of the aging population, the consequent rise in the prevalence of peripheral artery illnesses, and an increase in product approvals. The growth of peripheral artery disease is also fueled by an increase in diabetes patients.

By drug type, the market is divided into paclitaxel and sirolimus. Given that these products are secure and efficient in treating urological, aortic valve (AV), and cardiovascular (CVD) problems, the paclitaxel market sector holds the largest portion of the overall market. In the PCI technique, particularly for CVDs, the paclitaxel-coated balloon (PCB) technology has emerged as a viable therapeutic alternative. The vast majority of DCBs that are marketed are paclitaxel-coated. Clinical evidence suggests that paclitaxel-coated balloons lower the risk of restenosis following angioplasty of atherosclerotic femoropopliteal lesions. Their demand among healthcare professionals is rising as a result.

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and freestanding cath labs. In 2021, the hospital segment owned the largest market share. Surgeons choose the increasingly used drug-coating balloon catheters as a reliable technique for administering medication during surgical procedures. Furthermore, patients are choosing hospitals and clinics more frequently due to the improved post-surgical care offered by the caregivers and nursing staff.

List of Key Players in Drug-Coated Balloons Market:

Aachen Resonance

Acotec Scientific

AR Baltic Medical

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK

Cardionovum

Concept Medical

Eucatech

ENDOCOR

HEXACATH

iVascular

MA Med Alliance

Meril Life Sciences

Nano Therapeutics

QT Vascular

RD Global-Invamed

STENTYS

Surmodics

Terumo

Urotronic

Welling.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Drug-Coated Balloons Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Drug-Coated Balloons Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Drug-Coated Balloons Market Industry?

What segments does the Drug-Coated Balloons Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Drug-Coated Balloons Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 782.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1819.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Aachen Resonance, Acotec Scientific, AR Baltic Medical, Biosensors International Group, BIOTRONIK, Cardionovum, Concept Medical, Eucatech, ENDOCOR, HEXACATH, iVascular, MA Med Alliance, Meril Life Sciences, Nano Therapeutics, QT Vascular, RD Global-Invamed, STENTYS, Surmodics, Terumo, Urotronic, and Welling.

Recent Developments

In February 2021 , L2Mtech GmbH received its first CE mark on six products. This confirms the effectiveness and safety of the company's cutting-edge cardiovascular and endovascular applications and represents a turning point in its history. The business intends to introduce products that bear the CE mark commercially.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the global drug-coated balloons market in 2021.

The market for drug-coated balloons was dominated by the North American area in 2021. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment, along with rising healthcare spending, is expected to bode well for the drug-coated balloon industry in North America. Additionally, it is anticipated that advantageous reimbursement rules and increased product innovation will fuel sales growth in the local market. The largest market for drug-coated balloons in North America is the United States, followed by Canada. With the rising rates of obesity, unhealthy lifestyle choices, an aging population, the presence of influential figures, and high spending potential, the region has been experiencing an increase in cardiac problems. As a result, drug-coated balloon catheter (DCB) sales are increasing, especially in the United States.

Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market is segmented as follows:

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: By Indication Outlook (2022-2028)

PAD

CAD

Others

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: By Drug Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Paclitaxel

Sirolimus

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Freestanding Cath Labs

Drug-Coated Balloons Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Drug-Coated Balloons Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-drug-coated-balloons-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

