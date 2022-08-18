Statistics Report: Global Hyperautomation Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 26.5 Billion by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global hyperautomation market size was worth around USD 9 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 26.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 23.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Hyperautomation Market: Overview

Hyperautomation goes one step beyond automation by divulging into technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) which enables any complex task to be carried out with absolute ease. With the help of such advanced technology processes, an organization can automate its automated tasks with the help of dynamically created bots by automatically discovering business processes. Gartner, a USA-based technological research and consulting firm rated hyperautomation as one of the top 10 strategic technology-related trends. A combination of RPA and AI allows for the power and flexibility to automate any process that was deemed impossible to automate until a few years ago. By investing in hyperautomation, a company may benefit by accelerating complex work since the advanced technology provides support by automating complex tasks and engaging everyone associated with business transformation.

For developing an excellent hyperautomation process, it is important to have a strong automation procedure that forms the building base. Smaller automated programs and tools are used to conduct smaller tasks. This is then followed by the process of orchestration, which involves bringing together all the individually automated segments in line with one another. The final step in developing a hyperautomated protocol involves optimization which means adding an extra coating of intelligence and optimizing the entire process to deliver the most efficient output.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-hyperautomation-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

240 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Hyperautomation Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hyperautomation Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 23.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Hyperautomation Market was valued at approximately USD 9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 26.5 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. SMEs may have to invest between USD 4,000 to USD 15,000 for a single bot, and in the case of larger organizations, the amount may go up to USD 20 million .

to for a single bot, and in the case of larger organizations, the amount may go up to . The defense sector of many advanced economies has started considering using hyperautomation to upgrade their security systems and procedures.

The North American market is full of immense amounts of data which is a result of technological growth. This has propelled the need of adopting hyperautomation in order to process as well secure the information available.

Europe is expected to generate significant revenues owing to the increasing demand for efficient organizational outputs. The growth is projected to be highest in Germany since there is an increase in investments toward hyperautomating supply chain processes.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Hyperautomation Market By Organizational Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise), By Technology Type (Biometrics, Natural Learning Generation, Context-Aware Computing, Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, and Machine Learning), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Education, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Healthcare & Life Science), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Hyperautomation Market: Growth Drivers

Growing applications of RPA and AI to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The global hyperautomation market cap may grow owing to the rising trend of using robotic process automation and artificial intelligence technology in advanced technologies. RPA simply means using computer programming languages to carry out a set of complex and repetitive tasks within a certain set of rules. RPA market value was estimated to be around USD 1 billion in 2019 and may grow more than 33.5% by 2028 because of rising adoption. RPA is not a complex process to be automated and its ease corresponding with the quality output is what seems to attract investors or organizations to the technology. In 2018, more than USD 2 billion was invested in RPA. As per Deloitte, robotic process automation technology is heading towards universal adoption in the coming few years. At the same time, Artificial Intelligence technology has managed to carve a name for itself in the technical market. Processes like Image Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Speech Analysis, etc. have become extremely popular in the last decade. AI has allowed software to not just carry out certain tasks and with the ability to make decisions as well.

Hyperautomation Market: Restraints

High initial cost of adoption to restrict market expansion.

Setting up hyperautomated processes may be expensive or a high-cost investment for many enterprises owing to the advanced technologies used along with the added cost of training or hiring trained professionals capable of handling such technologies. As per estimates, SMEs may have to invest between USD 4,000 to USD 15,000 for a single bot, and in the case of larger organizations, the amount may go up to USD 20 million. This is the approximate value of using the technology. The training cost of employees and other relevant expenses may increase this final cost to an even higher number. It will take time for businesses to reap the actual benefits of hyperautomation since the result will not be seen overnight which restricts global market size owing to a reluctance amongst organizations about the actual benefit of hyperautomation processes.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/global-hyperautomation-market

Hyperautomation Market: Opportunities

Applications in raising security standards to provide growth opportunities.

RPA and AI have used applications in raising security standards at national as well as regional levels. Hyperautomation is widely used to detect any safety violations thus preventing serious accidents. The defense sector of many advanced economies has started considering using hyperautomation to upgrade their security systems and procedures. Aerospace is expected to benefit the highest in case of the adoption of RPA and AI in its protocols. Higher global market growth opportunities can be expected due to the increasing number of strategic collaborations witnessed amongst market players. Many enterprises can be witnessed tying up with other organizations in order to enhance their global footprint thus benefiting the global market expansion.

Hyperautomation Market: Challenges

Lack of skilled personnel to challenge market cap growth.

Since hyperautomation is a relatively newer concept, there is a lack of sufficient institutes offering quality education in such advanced technologies. There is a significant gap between the demand and the actual number of skilled professionals present. This may considerably impact global market growth because more time will be utilized to train professionals before they can practically and efficiently execute hyperautomation. The global market needs more investors in the educational field to provide learning opportunities that will aid the creation of qualified and skilled professionals in the hyperautomation field.

Global Hyperautomation Market: Segmentation

The global hyperautomation market is segmented based on organization size, technology type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on organization size, the global market segments are small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Currently, the global market is dominated by large enterprises however there is a significant increase in the adoption rate amongst SMEs as well, even though they are at a smaller scale. In a 2021 survey conducted by Gartner, which comprised respondents from large-scale to small-scale organizations, over 85% of the responses stated that they will either continue or increase their investment in hyperautomation in the coming years.

Based on technology type, the global market is segmented into biometrics, natural learning generation, context-aware computing, chatbots, robotic process automation, and machine learning. Chatbots, machine learning, and robotic process automation are currently the go-to technologies for many organizations. Com100 published a report in 2022, saying that chatbots were able to manage more than 69% of chats from start to finish on their own, in the year 2019.

Based on industry vertical, the global market segments are BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, education, automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare & life sciences. Currently, the global market is dominated by the BFSI segment. As per the 2017 Mckinsey report, more than 10 to 15% of the banking tasks can be efficiently executed by hyperautomating processes. This number has significantly increased as of 2022 with the emergence of 24*7 availability of chatbots, payment gateways, query resolution, etc.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-hyperautomation-market

List of Key Players in Hyperautomation Market:

Alteryx

HelpSystems

akaBot

ProcessMaker

IBM

SAP

Decisions

Quale Infotech

Datamatics

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Automate.io

Rocketbot

Microsoft

ElectroNeek

Simple Fractal

Juniper Networks

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Hyperautomation Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Hyperautomation Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Hyperautomation Market Industry?

What segments does the Hyperautomation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hyperautomation Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 26.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 23.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Alteryx, HelpSystems, akaBot, ProcessMaker, IBM, SAP, Decisions, Quale Infotech, Datamatics, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Automate.io, Rocketbot, Microsoft, ElectroNeek, Simple Fractal, and Juniper Networks. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7034

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/global-hyperautomation-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , Alteryx agreed to acquire Trifacta for a value of USD 400 million . The acquisition was closed in the 1st QN of 2022, adding cloud-native technologies to the Alteryx portfolio while aiming to accelerate the company's move towards the cloud. With the acquisition of Trifacta, a cloud data management, and machine learning platform provider, Alteryx will also benefit by expanding its presence to include customers in large to very large enterprises.

, Alteryx agreed to acquire Trifacta for a value of . The acquisition was closed in the 1st QN of 2022, adding cloud-native technologies to the Alteryx portfolio while aiming to accelerate the company's move towards the cloud. With the acquisition of Trifacta, a cloud data management, and machine learning platform provider, Alteryx will also benefit by expanding its presence to include customers in large to very large enterprises. In February 2022 , IBM and SAP announced a strong partnership intended to help customers move workloads from SAP solutions. IBM will be receiving technological and consulting services from SAP which will help the clients transition smoothly towards a hybrid cloud approach.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead owing to higher technology adoption rate during the forecast period.

The global hyperautomation market growth is expected to be driven by North America. It is currently the world's highest revenue-generating market owing to the presence of key players in the USA. Some of the players include companies like Uipath and Automation Anywhere Inc. The regional market cap may also benefit owing to the higher adoption rate of advanced technologies in Canada, and the USA. The North American market is full of immense amounts of data which is a result of technological growth. This has propelled the need of adopting hyperautomation in order to process as well secure the information available.

Europe is expected to generate significant revenues owing to the increasing demand for efficient organizational outputs. The growth is projected to be highest in Germany since there is an increase in investments toward hyperautomating supply chain processes.

Global Hyperautomation Market is segmented as follows:

Hyperautomation Market: By Organizational Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Hyperautomation Market: By Technology Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Biometrics

Natural Learning Generation

Context–Aware Computing

Chatbots

Robotic Process Automation

Machine Learning

Hyperautomation Market: By Industry Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Education

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Science

Hyperautomation Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Hyperautomation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-hyperautomation-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Hopper Car Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global hopper car market is estimated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period.





The global hopper car market is estimated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period. Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global automotive panoramic market was worth around USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4 percent over the forecast period.





The global automotive panoramic market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4 percent over the forecast period. Automotive Engine Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Automotive Engine Oil Market accrued earnings worth approximately 38.12 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 48.19 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research