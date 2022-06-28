Statistics Report: Global Pigmentation Disorders Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.90 Billion by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The size of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market is expected to attain a value of USD 8.90 billion by 2028, growing at a 5.75% CAGR during the forecast period from USD 6.01 billion in 2021.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Pigmentation Disorder Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pigmentation Disorder Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.75 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Pigmentation Disorder Market was valued approximately USD 6.01 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8.90 Billion by 2028.

In North America, there are well established medical structure and large market companies that provide efficient treatment choices for individuals with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Given the cultural preference for spotless and clear skin, Asian countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, and others, have an established market for pigmentation disorder treatment.

, , , and others, have an established market for pigmentation disorder treatment. Pigmentary dermatomes are also the second and fifth most frequent dermatomes among Blacks and Hispanics, correspondingly.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market By Treatment (Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Topical Drugs, Phototherapy, Laser Therapy, Skin Grafting, Drugs, & Others), By End User (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals, & Aesthetic Clinics) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Pigmentation Disorder Market : Overview

Pigmentation is a skin condition caused by high quantities of melanin, a pigment produced by melanocytes. The amino acid tyrosine is oxidized, resulting in the formation of melanin. Melanin is carried by keratinocytes and, while it is innocuous, it dulls the skin. It mostly affects the face, although it could also impact various regions of the body. Whenever melanocytes are harmed, the body's melanin synthesis varies. The skin blackens or lightens as a result of this condition. The formation of melanin causes the skin to darken, while reduced synthesis of melanin causes the skin to lighten.

Industry Dynamics:

Pigmentation Disorder Market : Growth Drivers

Increase in skin pigmentation disorders to drive the market growth.

Dark-skinned individuals have a high frequency of pigmentary diseases. Pigmentary dermatomes are also the second and fifth most frequent dermatomes among Blacks and Hispanics, correspondingly. Increased sun exposure, rise in global warming, and the increases incidence of harmful sun rays due to environmental degradation are contributing factors to rise in pigmentary disorders. As a result, the global pigmentation disorder treatment market is predicted to grow due to the increased frequency of pigmentation disorders.

Pigmentation Disorder Market : Restraints

Lack of reimbursement policies for pigmentation treatment to affect the market negatively.

In general case, insurance, or reimbursement is provided for medical expenses and treatments. But in the case of pigmentation disorders and its treatments, it is not covered under any policy. Only individuals from the higher economic segment of the society can afford such procedures, without any support of insurance. As a result, this causes a restraint for the growth of global pigmentation disorder treatment market.

Pigmentation Disorder Market: Opportunities

Improvements in tissue engineering to open avenues for new procedures.

Developments such as artificial skin drafts and engineered skin have evolved in the market. This not only helps in pigmentation disorders but also helps in wound healing. These skins are made out of artificial and natural materials, such as xenogenic, synthetic, allograft or autologous sources. This opens up new avenues for pigmentation treatments, given more research is conducted. This provides new opportunities for global market.

Pigmentation Disorder Market: Challenges

High cost of cosmetic treatments to pose as a challenge for the market.

Though tremendous development in the pigmentation treatment market boosted the market opportunities, the cost of these procedures are expensive. The only affordable treatment for the masses is OTC or tropical medications. But the efficiency of these treatments is very less in comparison to other alternatives. High prices pose a threat to the global pigmentation disorder treatment market growth.

Global Pigmentation Disorder Market : Segmentation

The market is divided on the basis of treatment, end-user, and region.

By treatment, the market is segregated into chemical peels, microdermabrasion, topical drugs, phototherapy, laser therapy, skin grafting, drugs, & others. Due to the better clinical studies in individuals with pigmentation disorders, the topical therapy category dominates the overall market. Azelaic acid, L-ascorbic acid, hydroquinone, and other topical medicines are the most commonly recommended worldwide. Topical therapy involves administering lotions, serums, creams, and ointments to the skin, which are prepared with various active components to treat specific pigmentation problems.

The market, by end user, is classified as dermatology centers, hospitals, & aesthetic clinics. In the end user segment, inclination towards aesthetic procedures is expected to increase the market of aesthetic or cosmetic institutions. On the other hand, due to affordability, people are also expected to opt for OTC medications for home treatments.

List of Key Players of Pigmentation Disorder Market :

Episciences Inc.

Bayer AG

La Roche-Posay

Alvogen Inc.

Obagi Medical Products Inc.

Allergan Inc.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

SkinCeuticals International.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Pigmentation Disorder Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Pigmentation Disorder Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Pigmentation Disorder Market Industry?

What segments does the Pigmentation Disorder Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pigmentation Disorder Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.01 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 8.90 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.75 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Episciences, Inc., Bayer AG, La Roche-Posay, Alvogen, Inc., Obagi Medical Products Inc., Allergan, Inc., Pierre Fabre Laboratories, & SkinCeuticals International. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4985

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Because of the increased prevalence of pigmentation issues, North America leads the global pigmentation disorder treatment market. In North America, there are well established medical structure and large market companies that provide efficient treatment choices for individuals with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Given the cultural preference for spotless and clear skin, Asian countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, and others, have an established market for pigmentation disorder treatment. Though given the prominence of several existing companies, the competition is tough in these regions.

Global Pigmentation Disorder Market is segmented as follows:

Pigmentation Disorder Market : By Treatment Outlook (2022-2028)

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Topical Drugs

Phototherapy

Laser Therapy

Skin Grafting

Drugs

Others

Pigmentation Disorder Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Dermatology Centers

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Pigmentation Disorder Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Pigmentation Disorder Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-pigmentation-disorder-market

