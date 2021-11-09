STATKING Clinical Services Announces Key Employee Promotions

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STATKING Clinical Services (SCS), a member of Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), the contract research organization (CRO) arm of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG), has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the promotion of several key employees. Established in 1989, SCS provides clinical trial services, including clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

STATKING Clinical Services

Roderick L. Lashley, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in statistical programming and data management, was promoted to President & Managing Director. In this expansion of Rod's current role, he will provide operational leadership, oversight, and coordination across all SCS Departments.

Effective Jan 2022, Lori Christman, previously Director of Biostatistics, will serve as Senior Vice President. In this new capacity, Lori will lead operational functions supporting business development, including contract negotiations and corporate reporting. She will also oversee the Quality Assurance (QA) department and work with the new Director of Biostatistics to lead biostatistical services.

Sarah Landenwitsch, previously Director of Statistical Programming and Data Management, will serve as Vice President. In this new role, Sarah will work with SCS directors to determine company priorities and coordinate Corporate Core Services Divisions, including Information Technology, Human Resources, and other GD3 member companies.

"These promotions reflect our continued commitment to excellence," said Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "I strongly believe that we have built a high-performing team who are passionate and consistently innovate strategies to provide superior services that exceed clients' expectations. I look forward to the continued leadership and contributions of Rod, Lori, and Sarah."

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state of the art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, as well as clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

About STATKING Clinical Services

STATKING Clinical Services provides clinical trial services (clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management) for clinical trials for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. The company has provided support on 15 NDAs, 14 PMAs, 2 BLAs, 3 NADAs, and numerous 510Ks over the past 30 years of service to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and animal health industries.

