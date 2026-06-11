STAT's Complementary 2-Year Historic Audit Uncovers Seven-Figure Revenue for Retail Suppliers in as Few as Two Weeks

No-cost forensic audit analyzes 24 months of Amazon, Target, and Walmart transaction data with no upfront fees and no ERP integration required

BENTONVILLE, Ark, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT Recovery Services, LLC (STAT) highlighted its flagship complementary historic audit offering, which has helped retail suppliers uncover seven-figure revenue recoveries in as few as two weeks from kickoff. The audit is available at no cost, requires no ERP integration, and carries no subscription fee, clients pay only when STAT successfully recovers revenue on their behalf.

What the Historic Audit Covers

The STAT historic audit is a full forensic review of up to 24 months of supplier transaction data across all major retail accounts. The AI-powered audit engine examines every purchase order, invoice, shipment confirmation, and payment record to identify discrepancies across six recovery categories:

Quantity overages and shortages Overpaid allowances: trade spend commitments charged above agreed contract terms Pricing discrepancies: invoice-to-payment mismatches from catalog errors or unauthorized deductions EDI transmission errors: failures that created erroneous deductions or payment discrepancies Third-party post-audit recovery: claims submitted by retailer-hired auditors that suppliers can contest Returns recovery: merchandise returned without proper credit issued

"Most suppliers' existing processes are capturing the majority of what the retailer presents to them," said John Gunther, SVP Sales & Marketing at STAT Recovery Services. "But in nearly every instance, there is substantial hidden revenue not being presented within dispute portals or standard workflows. That's the gap we close, and it doesn't overlap with anything your team is already doing. Every dollar we find is completely incremental; it just takes the right technology and methodology to find it."

Speed to Recovery

STAT's onboarding process is designed for speed. Most clients are fully connected and live within one week. The historic audit typically surfaces the first recoveries within 45 days, and in some cases, within two weeks. Once the audit is complete, STAT provides a detailed recovery report showing every identified discrepancy, its dollar value, and the recommended dispute strategy.

No Risk, Performance-Based Model

STAT charges no upfront fees and no subscription. The company earns a fee as a percentage of recoveries made. If nothing is recovered, there is no cost to the client. This model is unique among both deduction management software platforms (which require subscriptions) and traditional outsourcing providers (which charge labor-based fees regardless of outcome).

Suppliers can request a free historic audit at statrecovery.com/solutions.

About STAT Recovery Services

STAT Recovery Services, LLC is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps retail suppliers recover hidden revenue leakage, automate deduction management, and prevent future losses. STAT has recovered more than $1 billion for 500+ suppliers across Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other major retailers. Learn more at statrecovery.com.

SOURCE STAT Recovery Services